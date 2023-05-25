US military sees growing threat in thawing permafrost





CLIMATE WIRE | Fox, Alaska is a small town, but on Monday it hosted one of the Pentagon’s top officials for a once-in-a-lifetime visit.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks was there to see a 360-foot-long tunnel that military engineers dug into the frozen ground more than 50 years ago. His goal is to help scientists and Pentagon officials better understand permafrost — and his research is growing in importance as the world warms.

Climate change is rapidly altering the Arctic landscape, particularly the permafrost that serves as the foundation for buildings throughout the region. Warming temperatures are melting the frozen ground, and in doing so it threatens to disrupt structures built decades ago.

This is particularly worrisome for the US military, which maintains installations throughout the Arctic region. And that’s one of the reasons Hicks embarked on a two-day tour of the nation’s northernmost military bases.

“Building and maintaining infrastructure – like runways – on permafrost presents unique challenges for Arctic nations – growing with the effects of climate change,” Hicks wrote in a Twitter post on Monday.

This is not the only concern. Melting Arctic sea ice is opening up new shipping lanes, which has caught the attention of China and Russia, two of the United States’ biggest geopolitical rivals.

“The Arctic is extremely important strategically. We can reach just about any northern hemisphere theater from Alaska,” Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon, who is traveling with Hicks, said in a phone interview. “We need to be able to operate and sustain (military personnel and assets) in those theaters.

Defense readiness also involves adapting military vehicles to operate in varying conditions ranging from extreme cold to extreme humidity. “We’ve seen what the effects of an early spring thaw can do in Ukraine,” Pahon said, referring to muddy conditions that slowed the movement of troops and vehicles.

Robert McCoy, director of the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, which was established by Congress in 1946 and works closely with the Department of Defense on environmental and climate issues, said Beyond melting permafrost — which may be the Pentagon’s most immediate problem — DoD assets are also being affected by coastal erosion and more frequent flooding.

Additionally, buildings, pipelines and other infrastructure built on pilings require what is called “passive refrigeration” to prevent melting permafrost from destabilizing the structures.

“The Air Force is spending a lot of money in Alaska to deal with this problem,” McCoy said. “There are two F-35s [advanced fighter] squadrons at Eielson [Air Force Base] and half a billion dollars of investment to house these squadrons,” including 36 new buildings and 54 aircraft hangars, according to the Department of Defense.

During her visit, Hicks also stopped at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies to learn how experts are advancing US interests through new security and research partnerships with other Arctic nations. Stevens Center officials declined to comment on the visit, citing Pentagon media policies.

Pahon said these regional partnerships will allow the United States to learn from allied nations about optimizing base operations and preparing for missions in the polar region.

“Some of the questions we’re trying to answer are, ‘How do you fly an F-35 safely in temperatures below 50 degrees?’ [And] ‘what happens to an Abrams tank when you take it out in sub-50 weather and try to shoot it?’ “, did he declare. ” .”

Reprinted from E&E News with permission from POLITICO, LLC. Copyright 2023. E&E News provides essential information for energy and environmental professionals.

