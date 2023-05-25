‘Zombie drug’ claims first victim in UK, could be widely used nationwide | british news





A new “zombie drug” has claimed to be Britain’s first victim and could spread across Britain, experts warn.

The death of 43-year-old Karl Warburton in May marked the first recorded death from xylazine, a potent sedative that has ravaged cities across the United States.

Xylazine, used by veterinarians to sedate large animals, lowers the heart rate and breathing rate to dangerous levels and causes large rotting flesh when injected, earning it the nickname “zombie drug.”

The father of two referred to addiction services is believed to have taken heroin containing fentanyl and xylazine.

The factory worker was found in the living room of a home in Solihull, West Midlands.

The coroner determined his cause of death to be acute aspiration pneumonia, which is lung damage caused by inhaling toxins, and listed xylazine as a contributing factor.

The drug’s presence in his system was “accidentally” discovered after a toxicologist noticed “strange peaks” in his drug screening results.

Now, experts have warned that xylazine, known on the streets as tranq, could already be widespread in British heroin supplies.

According to a study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it accounts for 7% of drug overdoses across the United States and 26% in some states.

Read more: A new drug is causing panic on the streets of America. Xylazine exacerbates America’s overdose crisis.

Dr Caroline Copeland, Director of the National Program on Drug Abuse Death, led the study of Mr Warburton’s death at King’s College London.

She said it was “very likely” that the drug would be elsewhere on the UK drug market but would go undetected.

Image: Xylazine dubbed the ‘zombie drug’ because of the wounds it causes

Dr. Copeland warned that regular drug screenings need to be updated to find the drug and that users should be aware of the additional risks of xylazine.

“If it shows up in one place, it’s very unlikely that this is the only agent that can use (xylazine),” she said.

“It’s probably somewhere else, but it’s not being detected.

“The most immediate thing to do is to inform heroin users that it is around.”

