



According to researchers at the London School of Economics (LSE), British households have paid $7 billion since Brexit to cover the added cost of trade barriers to food imports from the EU.

Trade barriers have consistently hampered imports, raising bills by an average of 250, according to a recent report from the University, which estimated the impact of leaving the block on UK food prices.

Researchers have calculated that food costs in the UK have soared 25% since 2019, but this increase would have been only 17% had post-Brexit trade restrictions not been implemented.

Adding up the impact on all British households resulted in an additional $6.95 billion paid, they said.

From December 2019 to March 2023, food prices rose by nearly 25%. The analysis found in the report that this number would be 8 percentage points lower (30%) in the absence of Brexit.

Last year, the LSE Center for Economic Performance found that leaving the EU would cost households $5.8 billion, an average of $210 more on food over the two years to the end of 2021.

Recent inflation data shows that the UK has the highest food inflation rate in the developed world.

According to the latest figures from the National Statistical Office, the consumer price index inflation measure fell to 8.7% in April from 10.1% in March, but food inflation remained high at 19% over the past year.

Brexit trade barriers include extra paperwork to verify goods and veterinary inspections of livestock.

Nikhil Datta, one of the report’s authors, said food costs are likely to continue to soar.

Not everything is enacted at the border. For example, not all veterinary examinations are performed, he said.

There may be no price adjustments when the price goes into effect because the business has already accounted for the extra cost.

Or, if additional barriers come into effect, prices will rise and households will see additional increases in food costs.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged the UK government to lower non-tariff barriers to trade to reduce inflation.

In a health check on the UK economy, the Washington-based body said the government should work to reduce inflation caused by trade barriers with key trading partners after the Windsor Agreement between London and Brussels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/24/brexit-food-trade-barriers-have-cost-uk-households-7bn-report-finds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

