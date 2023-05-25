DeSantis launches US presidential bid on glitch-filled show | Election News





Washington, DC After months of anticipation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially kicked off his US presidential campaign in a hectic and glitch-filled Twitter show.

We must have the courage to lead and we must have the strength to win, he said after technical problems delayed Wednesday’s announcement by more than 20 minutes.

If you appoint me, you can set your clock to January 20, 2025, at noon, because on the west side of the US Capitol, I will be sworn in as the 47th President.

The show, which was hosted by Twitter CEO Elon Musk and right-wing entrepreneur David Sacks, initially failed several times.

It keeps crashing, huh? someone was heard asking early on. The hosts later attributed the technical difficulties to scaling issues.

Just a huge number of people online, one of the hosts can be heard saying. The servers are therefore a little stressed.

I’m running for president to lead our Great American Comeback. pic.twitter.com/YmkWkLaVDg

Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 24, 2023

The Republican field expands

Wednesday’s bumpy announcement sets up a tussle between DeSantis and the presumptive Republican frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

Other Republican candidates include Senator Tim Scott, former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who served under Trump, is also likely to launch a presidential campaign.

The teams of at least two presidential candidates Trump and Haley responded to DeSantiss’ Twitter broadcast with their own social media posts, showcasing their smoother campaign launches.

Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, also weighed in on Twitter, comparing DeSantis to the failed campaign of 2016 candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush: DeSantis does JEB! He also called the show #DeSaster.

The winner of the Republican presidential primary will face the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election, with current President Joe Biden likely to be the party’s nominee. Biden appeared to resolve technical difficulties with governors on Wednesday, tweeting a prompt to donate to his campaign with the caption, This link works.

We were so proud of @TeamHaley and our amazing campaign launch.

Here’s a throwback to Feb 15 when @NikkiHaley jumped into the arena. pic.twitter.com/zIq2eIv4dl

Ken Farnaso (@KLF) May 24

Trump-endorsed governor turns rival

DeSantis was endorsed by Trump during his first gubernatorial campaign in 2018, but has since risen to national prominence in conservative circles championing right-wing policies in Florida.

Recent public opinion polls show DeSantis trailing Trump by a wide margin in a hypothetical primary showdown. But with the former president facing legal troubles, including criminal charges in New York, the governor of Florida hopes to close the gap in the coming months.

The first Republican primaries will be held in Iowa in early 2024.

Trump regularly attacks DeSantis and touts his poll results on his Truth Social account. But so far, Florida’s governor has largely ignored the former president’s criticism.

A 44-year-old U.S. Navy veteran and former congressman, DeSantis will likely portray himself throughout his campaign as an alternative to Trump. He should also position himself as a candidate capable of taking to the national level the right-wing agenda that he effectively implemented in Florida.

Many conservative commentators blamed Trump for the Republican parties’ worse-than-expected performance in the U.S. midterm elections last year. In the same vote, DeSantis comfortably won re-election in Florida.

DeSantis recently suggested he would be a better candidate than Trump because he can serve for eight years and cement the Supreme Court’s conservative majority. The former president can only serve four years due to term limits.

I think if you look at, you know, the next two presidential terms, there’s a good chance you’ll be called upon to look for replacements for Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito, DeSantis said, referring to two conservatives in the highest court. .

On Tuesday, the governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, tweeted a video in the style of a campaign ad showing DeSantis advancing towards a huge American flag. A narrator speaks over dramatic music, saying the United States is worth fighting for.

But early Wednesday, Trump hit out at DeSantis, calling him DeSancuts for voting to cut social safety net programs, including Social Security, when he was in Congress.

Also, he is in desperate need of a personality transplant and to my knowledge they are not yet medically available. A disloyal person! Trump wrote in a social media post.

Florida plan sparks controversy

Democrats have also criticized DeSantis and called his right-wing policies, including attempts to restrict discussions of racism and sexuality in schools, bigoted and dangerous.

DeSantis actively promoted his platform in Florida as a model for the rest of the nation, including in his memoir The Courage to Be Free.

Governor Ron DeSantis is an extremist who preaches freedom as he takes away our freedoms as Floridians, Florida Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani said in a statement Wednesday.

Whether it’s banning six-week abortions, targeting LGBTQ+ people, attacks on academic freedom, fighting unions, or weakening gun laws and consumer protection, DeSantis doesn’t care about the needs of ordinary people, and Americans should reject him as a candidate for president.

Have a presidential forum on Twitter

Sacks and Musk, the two hosts of the official DeSantiss campaign launch, sought to portray the Wednesdays broadcast as a historic event on Twitter Spaces and a first in social media history.

But their introduction was cut off within seconds by the first of several significant pauses, as the audio dropped mid-sentence. Much of the first half hour was filled with dead air and occasional office noises like knocking and clicking noises.

After reigniting the broadcast via Sacks’ Twitter account, the three men engaged in an extensive conversation that lasted over an hour.

We know our country is going in the wrong direction. We see it with our eyes and we feel it in our bones, DeSantis said in his opening remarks, which touched on border issues, crime rates and pressure on the middle class.

Our president, well, he lacks vigor, flounders in the face of our nation’s challenges, and he draws inspiration from the woke crowd, DeSantis continued. I don’t think it should be like that. American decline is not inevitable. It’s a choice.

As part of his presidential platform, DeSantis pledged to declare a national emergency on the U.S. border with Mexico on his first day in office and said he would continue building the border wall, a construction project controversial closely associated with his rival, Trump.

He also promised to rein in government bureaucracy, which he described as out of control and subject to the whims of unelected bureaucrats.

Buckle up when I come in. Because the status quo is not acceptable, he said, adding that government agencies are not entitled to the same level of funding every year.

Among the agencies in DeSantiss’ crosshairs was the Federal Reserve, the central banking system of the United States. They shouldn’t be our country’s central economic planner, DeSantis said of the agency staff.

He called on the agency to focus on maintaining a stable dollar and indicated his support for bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, saying central planners in Washington, DC perceived it as a threat.

During a Q&A segment, DeSantis took aim at familiar punching bags, including mainstream media and leftist groups.

He also weighed in on his ongoing feud with the Walt Disney Company, accusing the company of trying to inject gender issues into youth programming. Disney executives previously criticized a bill dubbed the Dont Say Gay Bill that limited classroom discussion about gender and sexual identity.

Despite the technical difficulties that started the broadcast, DeSantis ended on an optimistic note. We should do it again, he said before signing.

