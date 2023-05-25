They’ve done Brexit. So why are the British Tories still angry about immigration? – Politico





London British Conservatives have a terrible habit of not kicking. It keeps coming back to bite them and this week Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could be its latest victim.

David Cameron started the trend in the 2010 presidential election with his fateful promise to reduce net immigration to less than 100,000 per year. Every subsequent Conservative Prime Minister has made his own version of his failed platform. No one comes close to achieving what they promise.

Brexit was meant to solve the problem by ending free movement for Europeans and returning control of Britain’s borders to the government. But more than three years after Britain left the EU, the number has been rising.

New figures released on Thursday show migration will add 606,000 people to the UK population in 2022, the highest number on record.

While some Conservative voices suggest it’s time to break free from our obsession with absolute numbers, others in the Accepting Party fear that another big headline will further alienate pro-Brexit voters who are eager to cuddle ahead of next year’s elections. .

That’s downright crazy. “Who would think that a Conservative government is presiding over immigration that is not effectively controlled?

number game

Some experts argue that the post-Brexit importance of immigration as a whole topic in UK politics is declining.

Rob Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, cites data that across a very wide range of measures people are more positive about the economic and social impact of immigration now than they were in the years leading up to the EU referendum. He says last year was the first time polls found that a majority of people thought immigration levels should stay where they are or increase further.

There are also some caveats to the latest migration statistics, which should theoretically mitigate the impact on the general public.

The new total includes 174,200 Ukrainian refugees and 160,700 Hong Kongers, a group fleeing China’s repression and entering through a special visa scheme with significant public support.

It will also include a large number of international students, which totaled 485,758 last year. Some prominent Conservatives suggest that, according to former Minister Kit Malthouse, they should not be included in migration statistics at all because they pay us so much money and mostly support themselves.

Broader demographic shifts are also beginning to transform the immigration conversation. College graduates and people with immigrant backgrounds are a growing part of the population who tend to view immigration more positively. Younger generations who have now reached voting age are also generally less concerned.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at a press conference following the announcement of the new bill on migration route crossing | Leon Neil/Getty Images

And Brexit itself and the subsequent introduction of a points-based immigration system may have helped further reduce public concerns by giving the vague impression that the matter had been taken care of.

But that in turn means a leap in headline numbers coupled with the massive strain felt by key services, including housing, and the National Health Service skyrocketing immigration onto the political agenda, potentially causing serious trouble for Sunak.

Brexit ‘betrayal’

Rachel Wolf, co-author of the 2019 Conservative Manifesto and founder of voting consulting firm Public First, explains that rising immigration creates a sense of betrayal among Brexiteer voters.

She says taking back control of the famous 2016 Vote Leave slogan is completely abstract, but a large part of it was about taking back control of immigration. So many people voted.

One of the problems inherent in the Brexit campaign is that supporters at the elite level actually wanted some kind of high immigration, low regulation, free market state,” she points out. “But that’s not what voters want.

Boris Johnson was one of the main Brexitists who didn’t mind higher immigration at all, as evidenced by his decision to take a more liberal approach than envisioned by his predecessor Theresa May in the form of an Australian-style points system.

May’s former chief of staff, Nick Timothy, argued in a column this week that Johnson never believed in his campaign promise to lower the overall figure. He points out that every Conservative government since 2010 has come to power by promising net migration and then doing the exact opposite.

David Cameron’s director of communications, Craig Oliver, has a different conservative tradition than Timothy’s, but agrees that the party has built a bar for his back with its relentless commitment to immigrant numbers.

That’s what happens when there are people who are only interested in campaigning, he says, and not so much interested in having sensible discussions about how to govern.

This is a concern of Conservative MPs across the political spectrum. Sunak’s supporters urge perspective, but do not deny that trust gaps arise when the party speaks and does.

A minister, who requested anonymity, acknowledged that he had no intention of discussing the matter with voters yet, although he noted that there are currently many immigrants related to Ukraine and Hong Kong. Not good, he sighed.

Where’s next?

This week, Sunak has taken some action by cracking down on international student dependents, but he is well aware that more radical changes are needed in the UK economy to significantly reduce their numbers.

Migrant workers from Romania harvest daffodils on a farm near Holbeach in eastern England | Ollie Scarf/AFP via Getty Images

Moving from a world that relies heavily on immigration to one that does not depend on immigration is probably going to be a pretty painful process. Certain industries and retail outlets will suddenly become unsuccessful, says director Paul Johnson. Finance Institute think tank.

Along with truck drivers, fruit pickers and hospitality workers, the bulk of the immigration visas the UK issued last year were for much-needed medical and social workers. It is not clear what alternative the government can devise.

But like his predecessors, Sunak held himself hostage to his fortune, believing the total number would decline sharply next year, telling reporters last week that he wanted immigration to return to pre-pandemic levels.

His MPs are watching closely and will increase the pressure if a promise appears to be broken. Home Secretary Suella Braverman is already trying to position herself as the next Conservative leader and she’s made her personal feelings clear, and she’s seen as a hero backing MPs who want to see the numbers come down. established.

A former cabinet minister confirmed that the divisions were taking place when he said:

For now, getting out of their perpetual campaign mode against immigration seems out of reach for the Conservatives.

