Biden’s Trade Restrictions on China Risk Huge Damage to US Tech Sector, Says Nvidia Chief | Technology sector





The United States risks causing huge damage to its tech industry if it maintains trade restrictions with China, according to the chief executive of chipmaker Nvidia.

Jensen Huang said restrictions introduced by the Biden administration, which include restricting the export to China of advanced chips made with American technology, have left the company’s hands tied behind its back.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Huang said: If [China] can’t buy from the US, they’ll just build it themselves. The United States must therefore be cautious. China is a very important market for the technology industry.

Nvidia said last August that US officials had told it to stop exporting two artificial intelligence chips to China, although the company later announced the development of a product that would meet US government restrictions. Nvidias chips are a key tool in the development of the large language models that underpin chatbots such as ChatGPT.

In October, the Biden administration issued new export controls on the technology, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with American tools. Senior U.S. officials said many of the rules were aimed at preventing foreign companies from selling advanced chips to China or providing Chinese companies with tools to make their own advanced chips.

Huang urged Washington to think twice before imposing new restrictions on trade with China. The FT noted that its comments were made days before China announced a restriction on the use of products made by US chipmaker Micron in major Chinese infrastructure.

If we are deprived of the Chinese market, we have no contingency for that. There is no other China, there is only one China, Huang said. He added that American companies would suffer enormous damage if they could not trade with China.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and is worth an estimated $27 billion ($21.8 billion), said Chinese companies were starting to build chips to compete with his company’s products for power. AI, games and graphics.

skip newsletter promotion

Subscribe to Business Today

Get ready for the working day, we’ll bring you all the business news and analysis you need every morning

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, advertisements online and third-party funded content. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

He added that closing access to China would knee-deep the Chip Act, in reference to a $52 billion White House program to increase the construction of semi-manufacturing factories or fabs. -drivers.

Huang said: If the US tech industry requires a third less capacity [owing to the loss of the Chinese market], no one will need American fabs, we will be swimming in fabs. If they are not careful with regulations, they will harm the tech industry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/may/24/biden-trade-curbs-china-risk-huge-damage-to-us-tech-sector-nvidia-chief-chips The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos