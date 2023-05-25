GB News named UK’s most loved news brand





GB News has been named Britain’s most loved news brand in a new poll. (Alami)

A news channel warned by regulators to “act” has been voted Britain’s most beloved news brand.

Launched two years ago, GB News took top honors in Savantas BrandVues’ Most Beloved Media Brands Report 2023, beating established brands like The Guardian and The Sun in the ‘News’ category.

The channel recently made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Earlier this month, broadcast watchdog Ofcom said it would investigate GB News to see if the broadcaster was acting on its own after the channel broke the broadcasting code a second time with inflammatory claims about COVID.

The BBC was in a different category than GB News and ranked much higher overall. (Getty)

UK regulators are particularly concerned about the important and startling claim that mass killings are occurring through triple-dose vaccination by Dr. Naomi Wolf, a guest on the Mark Steyn program in October 2022.

A broadcast of a Mark Steyn program previously aired on 21 April 2022 was found to be breached after it incorrectly claimed that official UKHSA data provided conclusive evidence of a causal link between a third dose of Covid-19 vaccination and a higher infection. . hospitalization and mortality.

Steyn officially quit the program in February after allegations that her boss had attempted to get her to pay Ofcom fines herself. He hasn’t presented his show since suffering two heart attacks last year.

Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg are two of GB News’ premiere names. (Getty Images)

Ofcom said it would look into GB News to see if the broadcaster was ‘acting on its own’ after the two breaches. (Getty Images)

The British Jewish Representation Commission has also asked Ofcom to investigate GB News following a show hosted by Neil Oliver in February.

A spokesperson at the time said, “It is very concerning that GB News continues to air a show that embraces all sorts of conspiracy theories.”

Some of the people inevitably invited to the show represent organizations that promote anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. If the channel does not act, we expect Ofcom to act.

A survey conducted in March found the UK to have the second lowest level of trust in the media out of 24 countries.

the story continues

A Kings College London study published in The World Values ​​Survey found that only 13% of Brits trust the media.

Egypt is the only country that ranks lower, with 8% of North Africans trusting the media.

“Our rapid growth in just two years on the air is a testament to the connection we’ve built with a loyal audience that’s calling out new and different voices in the news media,” said Michael Booker, editor-in-chief of GB News.

Some established media, such as the BBC (14), BBC iPlayer (11) Sky (10), and ITV (12), rank higher than GB News, but are classified as ‘broadcasters’ rather than ‘news’ brands.

The top 5 brands in the full list were Netflix, YouTube, Whatsapp, Google and Spotify.

Consumer insights were derived from the opinions of more than 45,000 consumers via Savantas market intelligence platform, BrandVue Media.

Savanta described the study as an event celebrating the most emotionally connected media brands in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/gb-news-named-most-loved-news-brand-in-the-uk-in-new-poll-153846098.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos