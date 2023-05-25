UK net immigration hits record high despite Tory promise to cut arrivals | immigration and asylum





Net immigration has risen to a record level of more than 600,000, despite ministers promising to bring the total below 245,000 over four years.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that total immigration in 2022 was 606,000, up 24% from 488,000 the previous year. Total long-term immigration is estimated to be around 1.2 million in 2022, with immigration at 557,000, the National Statistical Office said.

This increase has been fueled mostly by people coming to the UK from outside the EU to study, work or escape conflict or oppression.

chart.

According to ONS data, there are 361,000 students and their families from outside the EU, 235,000 for work-related reasons, 172,000 for humanitarian initiatives from countries including Ukraine, Hong Kong and Afghanistan, and asylum seekers. There were 76,000 people.

Ministers had prepared for the net migration figure for weeks and managed the projections by briefing media outlets that the figure could reach 1 million.

That’s more than double the figure in 2019, when the Conservatives pledged to cut immigration in their presidential campaign pledge.

This is particularly disconcerting for leading Brexitists Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman, who have argued that leaving the EU will allow them to take control of Britain’s borders.

The average net migration before Brexit was between 200,000 and 250,000 per year. Braverman had targeted last year to reduce total migration to tens of thousands, and Sunak had previously stuck with Boris Johnson’s 2019 pledge to lower the total number to less than 245,000. This week he declined to present any specific goals.

chart

Despite Sunak’s promise to reduce the asylum backlog this year, the number awaiting an initial decision has risen from 166,261 to 172,758, Interior Ministry statistics said. There were 128,812 people waiting for more than six months, an increase of about 10,000.

The number of foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers cleared in 2022 is 38,000, the lowest figure on record outside of the pandemic, Home Office figures said.

Immigration through regular routes, such as the visa system, and irregular routes, such as crossing the strait in small boats, will become an important political battleground in next year’s general elections.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

“,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you First Edition every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter contains content funded by charities, online advertising and external organizations. It may contain information about the content. . For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

This week, Sunak argued that the government’s new crackdown on international students, banning them from bringing dependents or converting them to work visas before completing their studies, and reviewing retention requirements is the single biggest step to address legal immigration.

However, ONS said there is evidence that international students tend to leave once they complete their courses. Evidence suggests that students generally stay for a shorter period of time than other immigrants, and the majority leave when their studies are finished. According to the latest data, people who entered the country for study in 2021 are now starting to leave.

Labor leader Keir Starmer on Wednesday will scrap a rule that says overseas workers brought to the UK to fill vacancies in a short list of occupations, including health, IT and engineering workers, could be paid up to 20 per cent less than in the UK. announced that it would. equal domestic wages.

As net immigration – the number of arrivals minus the number of departures – rises, Conservative MPs will be asked to go further to deliver on their 2019 pledges.

Ministers claim the crackdown on students will have a tangible impact on net migration, but conceded their prediction that net migration will still be around 500,000 by the next election, scheduled for late 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/25/uk-net-migration-record-high-despite-tory-promises-cut-arrivals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos