Three-time winner Tiger Woods shockingly withdraws from US Open





Tiger Woods missed the 2023 PGA Championship while recovering from surgery, and now he will miss the US Open in June. When the USGA announced its field for the third major of the year, Woods was not among the 84 players listed, according to ESPN’s report.

The three-time US Open winner was expected to try out for this event, but it looks like he’s still working on recovering from his last surgery in April. This procedure targeted post-traumatic arthritis in his right ankle following his horrific car accident in February 2021. The last time the world saw Woods in action was at the Augusta Masters last April. After just making the cut, he was forced to retire before his final lap.

After this event, Woods underwent surgery and the timing of his return was uncertain.

Some thought he would try to push for the US Open, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It remains to be seen whether he will be healthy enough to play The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool from July 20-23, as that would be the most manageable march among the four majors. Right now, it seems unlikely that he will play in that major final, but only time will tell if that will happen.

The US Open field is not full, as there are 10 final qualifiers that will take place. These qualifications began the week of May 22. Once that happens, the winners will complete the field for the 123rd US Open.

Sergio Garcia qualified in Dallas, where he was one of eight golfers to enter this third major. He was ineligible for the PGA Championship, missing his first major since being a rookie in 1999. The USGA also announced that 33 additional golfers had been granted a bye for the event on May 22, per ESPN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sbnation.com/golf/2023/5/24/23735833/pga-news-tiger-woods-withdraws-us-open The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos