UK borrowing rates close to last year’s ‘mini-budget’ crisis levels





British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends a press conference in London, England, on October 14, 2022.

Daniel Lille | Reuters

London UK borrowing costs are approaching levels not seen since the throes of the bond market crisis sparked by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget.

New data released on Wednesday showed UK consumer price inflation fell less than expected in April. The annual consumer price index fell to 8.7% in April from 10.1% in March, well above consensus estimates and the Bank of England’s forecast of 8.4%.

As inflation continues to prove more rigid than governments and central banks had hoped, now nearly double the comparative rate in the US and much higher than in Europe, traders are increasingly betting that rates will have to rise further to contain price rises. I did. .

Core inflation, which excludes particularly volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose to 6.8% in the 12 months to April from 6.2% in March, adding to Bank of England’s concerns that inflation will stick.

Strategists at BNP Paribas said in a note on Wednesday that “extensive strength” in the UK inflation print had raised rates by 25 basis points at the bank’s June meeting and raised its final rate forecast from 4.75. % to 5%.

They added that “continued inflationary strength and potential concerns over second-round effects are likely to linger, triggering another 25bps hike in August.”

The Bank of England raised interest rates for the 12th time in a row earlier this month, raising major bank rates to 4.5% as the Monetary Policy Committee reiterated its commitment to stubbornly curb high inflation. The base rate helps price a full range of mortgages and loans across the country, influencing citizens’ borrowing costs.

Catal Kennedy, chief UK economist at RBC Capital Markets, accused the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee of underestimating and continues to underestimate the effects of secondary inflation, which is currently fueling domestic inflationary pressures.

“[Wednesday’s] The CPI print probably removes some of the debate about further bank rate hikes at the June MPC (our base case now), but the market has moved beyond that and now expects to see more than two full 25bps rate hikes since then. We’re setting the price.” Kennedy famous.

As a result of these hawkish market bets, UK government bond yields continued to rise earlier Thursday. UK 2-year gilt yields rose to 4.42% and 10-year yields rose to nearly 4.28%, an increase not seen since Truss and former Treasury Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cut packages wreaked havoc on financial markets in September and October. level. year.

