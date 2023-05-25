Arizona Episcopal Church on US-Mexico Border Destroyed by Fire – Episcopal News Service





[Episcopal News Service] A late morning fire destroyed St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Douglas, Arizona on May 22. A nearby house belonging to the church was also destroyed. The First Presbyterian Church, next to the church, also suffered severe fire damage. No one was hurt. The cause of the fires that struck the two buildings is still under investigation, Arizona Bishop Jennifer Reddall told Episcopal News Service May 23.

The St. Stephens fire was discovered around 11am on May 22, with flames visible in both the church and the church house. Minutes later, observers noticed the Presbyterian Church was also on fire. First Presbyterian co-minister Reverend Peggy Christiansen told a Tucson television station that the two fires appeared to have started separately. As the day progressed, we were told [our] the fire did not start from the Episcopal Church. Rather, it was an independent fire. Somehow our fire started inside our church, and theirs started in theirs, she said.

In a May 23 email to the diocese, Reddall said local police and firefighters and representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began investigating the evening of the fire.

Douglas is a city of about 16,000 people located on the US-Mexico border. On May 23, the city’s mayor, Donald Huish, told a Tucson television station that the origin of the two fires seemed suspicious.

St. Stephens Church itself is a total loss, Reddall said. The walls have collapsed, she tells the ENS. The office was heavily damaged and the church house was also a total loss. The parish hall still stands and appears intact, although until there is access to the building it remains unclear, she added.

Reddall made the four-hour trip from Phoenix to Douglas for a bilingual English-Spanish 7 p.m. prayer service on May 22. She joined the church’s vicar, Reverend John Caleb Collins, on the street in front of the church to offer prayers and give thanks for decades of ministry for both congregations, 122 years for St. Stephens and 119 for the first Presbyterian. They were joined by members of both churches, residents of Douglas and the pastor of Grace United Methodist Church. This church, along with the First Baptist Church and the two burnt churches, occupies the four corners of a square city block.

In his email to the diocese, Reddall said those who have gathered share our sure and certain hope that if the church buildings can be ravaged by fire, the true church, the church of the people of God, cannot be set on fire. But she noted that doesn’t take away from the deep grief and loss of a space made sacred by generations of baptisms, eucharists, quinceaeras, weddings and funerals.

St. Stephens is a small congregation, Reddall told ENS, which is both bilingual and bicultural and has in the past been active, with the First Presbyterian, in providing a place where people who have crossed the border can stay before heading north to Tucson. It is part of the identity of these two places, the bishop said.

Reddall said in her email to the diocese that she would join the congregation for worship May 28 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Johns in Bisbee, about 30 miles northwest of Douglas, and invited others to join. join them as well.

She added that no plans for the building’s future can be made until investigators vacate the buildings, but the diocese is seeking donations to help the St. Stephens community.

Melodie Woerman is a freelance writer and former director of communications for the Diocese of Kansas.

