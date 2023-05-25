Russia angered by the visit to Norway of the largest American aircraft carrier | Military News





The USS Gerald R Ford is visiting Oslo ahead of planned military exercises in the Arctic.

Russia has called the visit of the world’s largest warship, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford, to Oslo in Norway an illogical and harmful show of force at a time of heightened tensions.

In a display of NATO firepower, the 337-metre (1,106ft) nuclear-powered ship sailed for the first time in the Oslo Fjord under escort on Wednesday, where it will remain for several days before departing. heading to the Arctic for military exercises, according to Norwegian media.

The high-profile visit, which comes amid tensions between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine, was denounced by the Russian Embassy in Norway.

Norway, a member of NATO, shares a land border with Russia as well as a maritime border in the Barents Sea.

There are no questions in the [Arctic] north that require a military solution, or matters requiring outside intervention, the Russian Embassy in Olso said in a Facebook post.

Fighter jets on the deck of the US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford en route to the Oslo Fjord in Drobak Moss, Norway, May 24, 2023 [Terje Pedersen/NTB/via Reuters]

Russian embassy spokesman Timur Chekanov told French news agency AFP that Norway’s display of military power was puzzling and unwelcome.

Considering that Oslo admits that Russia poses no direct military threat to Norway, such displays of force seem illogical and harmful, he told AFP in an email.

A large no-go airspace and sea ban has been put in place around the USS Gerald R Ford, which can carry up to 90 planes and helicopters and is expected to remain docked in the Norwegian capital for several days.

This is Norway’s security. This is a clear expression of the security guarantees we have through NATO, including the close cooperation and partnership we have with the United States, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in a statement issued by the US Navy.

First US aircraft carrier to visit Norway in 65 years The US Navy’s newest aircraft carrier #CVN78 has arrived in Oslo, Norway for a scheduled port visit May 24.https://t.co/84S1D54JkP

USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) (@ Warship_78) May 24, 2023

According to the online daily Barents Observer, the ship is expected to head for the Arctic several days before the May 29 start of the Arctic Challenge exercise, bringing together 150 aircraft and 3,000 military personnel from 14 Western countries.

The war games will take place near the Russian border in the east to the coast of the Norwegian Sea in the west, the newspaper reported.

The Norwegian military said in a statement that the arrival of the Gerald R Ford, the US Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, would provide Norway with a unique opportunity to develop cooperation and work closely together. collaboration with the country’s most important ally.

The Norwegian military and NATO allies have been patrolling offshore oil and gas platforms since late last year, following mysterious explosions that hit Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea that were considered acts of sabotage, although those responsible have not yet been identified.

Last year, Norway became Europe’s biggest gas supplier after a drop in Russian gas flows due to the political and economic fallout from Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Norway said it would support US training programs for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets.

The government supports this initiative and is considering how Norway can contribute with its allies and partners, Defense Minister Gram said.

But Norway has not decided whether it will donate any of its F-16 jets to Ukraine, the minister told public broadcaster NRK separately.

