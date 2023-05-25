UK net immigration reaches record level, increasing pressure on government





London CNN —

Net immigration to the UK reached record levels last year, official figures said Thursday, putting pressure on the British government for making the issue a political touchstone.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) says there was a net migration of 606,000 people from the UK in 2022, with 1.2 million arriving in the UK and around half leaving.

It comes in the aftermath of the rupture, which Brexit supporters touted as a necessary step to keep the UK in control of its borders, despite promises by the Conservative government to drastically reduce the number of people moving into Britain.

Thursday’s figures were affected by the lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions and two new plans to allow Ukrainian refugees to resettle in the UK following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Rob McNeil, deputy director of the Oxford Migration Observatory, told CNN that the figure is about global events, but it will depend on how the UK government chooses to respond to global events.

The majority of the 925,000 arrivals were non-EU nationals, of which approximately 1 in 12 were asylum seekers, included for the first time in the ONS annual release.

Jay Lindop, director of ONS’ International Migration Center, said on Thursday that the main reason for the increase was people coming to the UK from non-EU countries for work, study and humanitarian purposes.

Some observers predicted Thursday’s figures would be higher. The ONS said the slowdown in immigration meant that net immigration levels had leveled off in recent quarters.

But the headline figures will ask tough questions for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suela Braverman. Both have promised, along with their predecessors, to reduce immigration despite the strain on British public services, which have damaged key sectors such as health care. due to chronic manpower shortage

The pair wanted to focus their attention on refugees and asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats rather than the full migration, even though the route represented only a small fraction of those arriving in the UK.

The ministers have been criticized by human rights groups and politicians across political divisions for using tough rhetoric against them, and Braverman has rallied against the controversial invasion of migrants across the straits.

Critics of the government have long argued that Britain needs a steady influx of immigrants to boost its workforce and support ailing public services.

But before, during and after the bitter Brexit referendum campaign, in which lowering migration was a key issue, several Conservative prime ministers tried to placate the right wing of their party by making migration reduction a focus of their premierships.

David Cameron infamously insisted on reducing net immigration by tens of thousands during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016. The pledge came to little fruit, but set the course for the Conservative Party’s decade-plus obsession on the issue.

Sunak stuck to this line. He told the BBC at last week’s G7 summit that there was too much legal immigration to the UK, but did not offer specific cut plans.

What I want to say is that we are considering different options to address the number of legal immigration and lower that number and talk more about it in the future.

The most recent 2019 Conservative election promises included a pledge that under their leadership there would be fewer low-skilled immigrants and lower overall numbers. However, net migration has more than doubled since then.

Jonathan Potts, an economist at King’s College London, told CNN that it’s strange that the prime minister and home secretary are scrapping one thing they’ve done reasonably well over the past five years. We have successfully introduced a new post-Brexit (immigration) system that is actually working quite well.

The idea that the UK would be better off without doctors and nurses from abroad is not very believable, Portes said.

The opposition Labor Party was quick to criticize Sunak’s government for Thursday’s figures. US Interior Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote on Twitter: “Today’s stunning numbers, including doubling the number of work visas post-pandemic, show that the Conservatives have no plans and no control over immigration.”

She said ministers had failed utterly in addressing skill shortages or helping people get back to work after Covid.

Personally, many Conservatives wonder why the government has decided to make immigration a key issue this year when the numbers are bound to rise.

Britain has welcomed 169,000 Ukrainian refugees in the 13 months since the Russian invasion, and separate figures show that the British government’s encouragement of foreign students to study in Britain also played a factor in Thursday’s numbers.

Hong Kong people were also encouraged to arrive in Hong Kong through a special visa program.

And in the public eye, immigration became less of an issue after the Brexit referendum because voters either understood that immigration was good for the economy or felt that Brexit allowed some control.

Sunak prefers to turn his attention to his long-standing commitment to Stop the Boats. The arrival of asylum seekers aboard small illegal vessels operated by criminal trafficking syndicates has increased in recent years and received widespread media coverage.

But even in that respect, there is pressure to show results. The government’s own post-Brexit policy has removed Britain from the Dublin Rules, an agreement between EU member states that asylum seekers will return to the first safe country in the EU where they arrive.

