UK car production rises in April on surge in exports





UK car manufacturing output rose 9.9 per cent in April, with 66,527 units being built off the factory line. Exports soared 14.7 per cent this month as eight in 10 British-made cars headed overseas. The sector needs a practical solution to address the technical challenges of the UK-EU Rules of Origin.

According to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK car manufacturing saw further gains with output rising 9.9 per cent in April, the third month in a row of gains. 66,527 cars left the factory gates, an increase of 5,973 from April last year as global supply chain shortages, particularly in semiconductors, continued to ease.

Exports increased by 14.7% to 54,820 units, and more than 8 out of 10 units (82.4%) went overseas. Exports recorded double-digit growth for three consecutive months. The European Union remains the most important global market, accounting for 58.4% of all exports (up 12.2% to 32,002 units), followed by the United States, China and Australia. Shipments to these destinations changed by 36.2%, -3.6% and 226.8% respectively, with buyers opting for the latest UK models with hybrid or zero-emissions powertrain technology.

UK factories continue to increase the number of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), with total production up 56.2% in April and accounting for more than a third (37.7%) of total production. ) was taken. ). So far this year, manufacturers have produced 113,315 of these important vehicles, a testament to the UK’s growing capacity to produce the next generation of environmentally friendly passenger vehicles.

The news comes on the edge of a cliff looming with rules of origin agreed in the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement governing local content for electric vehicles and batteries as the UK and EU automotive sectors will become more stringent from 1 January 2024. It comes out in the midst of facing. These news rules pose significant challenges for manufacturers on both sides of the channel and increase the likelihood that only electric vehicles will face punitive tariffs.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said:

UK car production is starting again, which is good news for the sector and the thousands of jobs and livelihoods it supports. The figure also shows how exports, especially to Europe, underlie British car manufacturing. Therefore, we must do our best to protect the competitiveness of these trade relationships. Most immediately, this means finding a solution to the rules of origin problem faced by manufacturers on both sides of the channel. Otherwise we risk applying tariffs and therefore unnecessary costs on the very vehicles we are trying to encourage consumers to buy.

The sector in the UK and EU is urgently calling for a pragmatic solution to be found. This does not require a renegotiation of the TCA, it is simply a common sense approach to finding agreement on technical issues, giving the UK and EU more time to build the local supply chains needed to drive a successful transition to zero-emission mobility. give.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smmt.co.uk/2023/05/uk-car-production-up-in-april-as-exports-surge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos