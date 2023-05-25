US Navy Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford Visits Oslo Norway Near Arctic





The US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in Oslo on Wednesday for a port visit. The Ford is the first US aircraft carrier to visit Norway in 65 years, according to the US Navy. This visit reflects NATO’s growing attention to the North Atlantic and the Arctic in a context of tension with Russia. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

The USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in Oslo on Wednesday morning, making the US Navy’s newest aircraft carrier the first US flattop to visit Norway in more than six decades.

The visit, which is the first leg of Ford’s first operational deployment, reflects the growing attention NATO navies have given to North Atlantic and Arctic waters amid heightened tensions with Russia. .

Ford departed Norfolk, Virginia on May 2, sailing for the first time as part of a carrier battle group. It is deployed in the U.S. Navy’s Europe-Africa area of ​​operations and has conducted “joint and combined” training and operations “to help reduce maritime risks associated with increased activity in the Far North,” it said. the navy in a press release.

Norwegian military helicopters fly over the USS Gerald R. Ford in the Oslo Fjord on May 24. US Navy/MCS2 Brian Glunt

On Monday, US and Norwegian officials visited the Ford while it was operating in the North Sea. The carrier has integrated a Norwegian frigate into its strike group, demonstrating American and Norwegian interoperability and “building collective operational experience at sea,” the Navy said.

By making its first port of call in Oslo, the Ford became the first American aircraft carrier to visit Norway in 65 years, a milestone that underscores increased defense cooperation between the United States and Norway as well as NATO’s broader focus on improving its ability to operate in the North Atlantic and Arctic.

In a major NATO exercise in late 2018, the USS Harry S. Truman became the first US aircraft carrier to sail in the Arctic in nearly 30 years. Since then, US warships “have regularly visited the Far North,” the senior US naval officer said last year, referring to a historic deployment to the Barents Sea in 2020 and a short-notice deployment to the North Atlantic in 2022.

Last spring, Britain’s Royal Navy sent HMS Prince of Wales to the Arctic for seven weeks, the first deployment to the region by one of Britain’s new Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.

Sailors man the rails as USS Gerald R. Ford sails into the Oslo Fjord May 24. US Navy/MCS2 Brian Glunt

Both US and Norwegian officials welcomed Ford’s visit to Oslo.

The Norwegian defense minister called “a clear expression of the security guarantees” provided by NATO and the “close cooperation and partnership” Norway has with the United States. Ford’s commanding officer, Capt. Rick Burgess, called it “an honor, joy and thrill to visit Oslo and show our dear partner the Navy’s newest class of aircraft carrier.”

While in Oslo, local officials will tour the aircraft carrier and US sailors will tour the city. Thousands of people lined the shores of the Oslo Fjord to see the Ford arrive, causing traffic delays, according to Norwegian media.

Ford’s nuclear reactors also prompted special precautions. The Norwegian Directorate of Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety helped plan the visit and the waters of Oslo will be tested for radiation before, during and after the carrier’s stay.

USS Gerald R. Ford in the Oslo Fjord with Norwegian Navy ships on May 24. Norwegian Armed Forces/Onar Diggers Aase

U.S. officials have said little about where the Ford will go and what it will do while deployed, and it’s unclear whether the carrier will actually navigate the Arctic. Burgess told Norwegian media that the ship’s crew “look forward to working near the Arctic Circle”. but the ship’s stopover in the Norwegian capital comes as NATO forces conduct a major air and missile defense exercise called Formidable Shield in the North Atlantic.

The mighty Russian Northern Fleet, based on the Kola Peninsula near the border with Norway and which operates submarines of growing concern to the NATO military, also announced drills this week, informing ships and planes avoided a large swath of the Barents Sea from Wednesday to Friday. .

While Ford’s stopover in Oslo is historic, US Navy ships are increasingly frequent visitors to Norway. American submarines whose whereabouts are usually closely watched have become a more frequent presence in Norwegian ports, allowing these submarines to resupply and return to their areas of operation more quickly.

“We have increased activity in the Atlantic. We are watching this very closely, and our NATO partners and allies are absolutely essential there,” Vice Admiral William Houston, commander of the submarine forces, said in April. Americans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/us-navy-aircraft-carrier-gerald-ford-oslo-norway-arctic-russia-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos