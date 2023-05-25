US Army reorganizes program executive offices to better focus cybersecurity





PHILADELPHIA US Army cyber and technology programs are changing hands amid a shake-up of service acquisition offices.

The Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors, or PEO IEW&S, led by Mark Kitz, will absorb by Oct. 1 defensive cyber operations, cyber analysis and detection, cyber platforms and systems, and the technology applications office. These efforts are now associated with the Program Executive Office for Enterprise Information Systems, or PEO EIS, headed by Ross Guckert.

The move coincides with the start of the government’s fiscal year 2024, as well as a separate consolidation of network portfolios involving the Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Tactical Communications, or PEO C3T, overseen by Maj. -General Anthony Potts.

Portfolio changes at the three PEOs were discussed May 24 at an industry conference known as Technical Exchange Meeting X, in Philadelphia. No jobs should be cut and contracts should proceed normally.

Synergy, our optimization of the organization here, is really important to us as a cyber business, Kitz said.

RELATED

Using the Pentagons Acquisition Budget Management Tool, PEOs engage with external stakeholders to track the full lifecycle of budget data for procurement. Offices were created by the Department of Defense in the 1980s to control costs and improve delivery performance, and oversight of specific initiatives is reassigned from time to time as missions and priorities change.

PEO IEW&S is already home to several Army cyber efforts. In August, the office unveiled a cell dedicated to offensive cyber and space capabilities called Program Manager Cyber ​​and Space.

The military is always researching how it can get upgraded hardware and software into the hands of soldiers. That, among other factors, is driving the reorganization or optimization of the office, according to Young Bang, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army, or ASA, for acquisition, logistics and technology, or ALT.

As the military modernizes and transforms, we looked at the structure and said to ourselves: Hey, are things really linked together to be more efficient, to take charge of things like the unified network? Bang said at the conference. We had a lot of discussions within the ASA (ALT) community and PEOs. We talked about that stuff.

More shakeups could be on the horizon, he said.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/cyber/2023/05/24/army-revamps-program-executive-offices-to-sharpen-cyber-focus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos