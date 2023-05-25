Record high of 606,000 net immigration to UK despite government promise





UK Home Secretary Suela Braverman attends a weekly government cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, England, on May 23, 2023.

London UK net immigration hit an all-time high of 606,000 in 2022, despite the government promising to reduce the figure.

Data released Thursday by the National Statistical Office showed that non-EU nationals accounted for 925,000 long-term entrants, with 151,000 coming from the European Union and 88,000 British nationals.

Total immigration from the UK was 557,000, of which 202,000 were EU nationals, meaning more people left than arrived from the bloc. The share of EU nationals coming to the UK has fallen from 42% in 2019, just before the UK officially left the EU, to 13%.

In the election pledge of the ruling Conservative Party, which was 226,000 in 2019, the pledge was to reduce net migration. Previous figures released in November showed a net migration of 504,000 people through June.

The government stressed that many of the recent arrivals are refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The proportion of people arriving via humanitarian routes increased from 9% the previous year to 19% in 2022.

Legal immigration is a controversial issue within the Conservative Party. It comes as governments try to boost lukewarm economic growth and ease labor market rigidity.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wanted net migration below 500,000, the level when he took office last fall.

But he clashed with more hardline interior secretary Suela Braverman over several proposed measures to lower the figure. Sunak also stressed that migrant workers are vital to sectors including national health services.

“It is not xenophobic to say that mass and rapid migration is unsustainable in terms of housing provision, services and community relations,” Braverman said in a speech earlier this month. She also said Britons need to fill jobs that are lacking, such as lorry drivers, butchers and fruit pickers.

new restrictions

On Tuesday, Braverman’s department announced restrictions on student visas, the biggest source of migration to the UK. Only postgraduate research students can bring their families to the UK under the new rules.

The Home Office said it would also ban “using student visas as a back door route to work in the UK” by preventing people from changing visa types until they have completed their studies and reviewing checks for proof of funds.

The government says it can control borders and fill labor market gaps under a post-Brexit points-based immigration system.

From 2025, tourists visiting the UK from abroad, including the EU and the US, will also need an e-visa to enter the country, and the government admits that there are currently no accurate entry/exit figures.

‘fit for purpose’

But workers in many sectors say they are struggling with hiring challenges exacerbated by Brexit.

Raj Sehgal, CEO of Norfolk-based nursing home group Armscare, told CNBC that vacancies in the sector hit a record last year, with more than 165,000 jobs offered, increasing demand for services and post-Covid burnout.

Attracting young domestic workers to rural areas with many nursing homes is difficult, he said.

“The entire process of hiring migrant workers is completely unfit for the purpose and is detrimental to employers who want to grow and expand the economy,” Sehgal said.

“It’s complicated and expensive for workers, it takes a long and complicated process to get sponsors, and employers have costs like immigration skills surcharges that do more than just a tax on employment.”

A Home Office spokesperson said the new figures said the UK had provided a “safe and legal route” for those in need of protection and “saw an increase in the use of different visa routes, including an unprecedented increase in the number of dependents arriving”. . “with students” which naturally contributed to higher levels of net migration.

“This week we took the strongest government action to reduce migration by eliminating the right for most international students to bring their families and continue to benefit from the skills and resources our economy needs,” they said. “We are committed to stopping ships and controlling our borders, prioritizing addressing abuse and preventing dangerous and illegal crossings while reducing net migration overall.”

