McCarthy signals debt deal optimism as U.S. puts credit watch





(Bloomberg) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s optimism that the White House and Republican negotiators would reach a deal in time to avoid a potentially catastrophic default has not calmed analysts as the U.S. were under surveillance.

The California lawmaker said Wednesday after a four-hour meeting between his negotiators and hand-picked President Joe Bidens that a deal was possible before June, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the United States could running out of money to pay bills.

I still think we have time to come to an agreement and get it done, McCarthy said after the meeting ended.

Hours later, Fitch Ratings placed the U.S. AAA credit rating on review, a sign of growing unease about the country’s ability to avoid a first default. The United States was downgraded during similar unrest in 2011.

Fitch still expects a resolution of the debt ceiling before the so-called X date of June 1. Another firm, DBRS Morningstar, took similar action on Thursday, putting the US AAA rating under review with negative implications, while still anticipating Congress to act in time.

Read more: US credit rating at risk of downgrade by Fitch due to debt limit standoff

U.S. stock futures rose Thursday morning, helped by positive earnings news, but other sectors of the markets signaled concerns. A key money market rate jumped as cash lenders appeared more reluctant to provide overnight loans backed by Treasury securities.

A White House spokesman said Wednesday night that the Fitch report demonstrated the urgency of reaching a speedy resolution to the debt ceiling impasse.

And a Treasury Department spokeswoman, Lily Adams, said in a statement that tonight’s warning underscores the need for quick bipartisan action by Congress to raise or suspend the debt ceiling and avert a manufactured crisis. for our economy.

On Capitol Hill, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark accused the Republican hostage crisis of risking America’s credit rating.

Economic problems

Even ratings surveillance is going to cause economic problems, she told reporters on Capitol Hill Wednesday night. It’s the beginning.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Progressive Caucus, said that’s the reality of what Republicans are leading us to, crashing the economy.

McCarthys’ office had no response Wednesday night to a request for comment on Fitchs’ action.

Representatives for Biden and House Republicans began meeting around noon in the office suite of White House Budget Director Shalanda Youngs. The venue change came a day after Republican Patrick McHenry, one of McCarthys’ negotiators, bragged that the talks all took place on Capitol Hill because he believes the GOP has the upper hand.

Yellen said earlier on Wednesday that the world was only seeing the beginnings of potential market stress if the debt crisis continued.

Read more: Any debt deal still faces time-consuming hurdles in Congress

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief U.S. economist, Michael Feroli, wrote to clients on Wednesday warning them that his team now assesses the odds of reaching the June 1 X date without a deal at around 25% and the rise.

Yellen said the Biden administrations are focused on reaching a debt limitation agreement rather than contingency planning in the event of default. She declined to elaborate on what might be possible in terms of prioritizing some payments over others in case the Treasury runs out of sufficient cash for all federal obligations.

Read more: Social Security looms as ultimate enforcer of debt limitation deal

We are committed to not missing payments and raising the debt ceiling, Yellen said Wednesday via video conference at a Wall Street Journal event in London.

House Republicans have stepped up their accusations that Biden lacks urgency in negotiations, while a Democratic aide called McCarthy is unwilling to compromise on a wide range of contentious issues, threatening legislative prospects for a deal. .

Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries drew his own red line and said Democrats would only support a two-year spending cap deal if the debt ceiling was raised by two years.

It is not uncommon for Congress to strike budget deals at the last minute when the pressure becomes strong enough to force negotiators to make painful choices.

House lawmakers are expected to leave town Thursday for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Republican leaders have asked that they can return with 24 hours’ notice, if a vote is called.

Should a default occur, economists predict it could push the United States into a recession, with widespread job losses and higher consumer borrowing costs spilling over into the election year in come.

The current impasse over the US debt ceiling has the potential to wreak more havoc on the economy than any previous go-around, wrote Anna Wong, chief economist at Bloomberg Economics.

