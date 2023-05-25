Russo-Ukrainian War Latest news: Putin deploys nuclear weapons in Belarus as Wagner forces withdraw from Bakhmut





G7 Summit: Zelensky and Fumio Kishida lay flowers at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Russia’s Vladimir Putin has signed a deal with ally Belarus to store tactical nuclear weapons in a special facility, construction of which should be completed in weeks.

Although this is the first time Moscow’s warheads have been deployed outside Russian borders since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States has already deployed such weapons at five of its NATO partners.

The leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner argued that Putin could face a revolution similar to that of 1917 and that the war could be lost in Ukraine unless the elite took the war seriously. give and withdraw

Yevgeny Prigozhin says Ukraine is preparing a counteroffensive to push Moscow’s forces back to its pre-2014 borders, when Russia annexed Crimea. Ukraine will try to encircle Bakhmut and attack Crimea, he added.

Above all, this scenario will not be good for Russia, so we must prepare for an uphill battle, he said.

Key PointsShow latest update 1685037022 Sweden may allow Ukrainian pilots to test-fly Gripen fighters.

The Stockholm defense minister said Sweden could allow a handful of Ukrainian fighter pilots to test-fly the Nordic country’s Gripen aircraft.

But in his commentary for TV4 on Thursday, Pal Jonson reiterated his earlier assertion that Sweden has no plans to send Gripen to Ukraine as all six divisions are needed to defend Swedish territory.

This has to do with Ukrainians asking about different types of air systems, be it a Tornado, an F-16 or a Gripen, so we can test the kinds of platforms and systems that countries other than ours operate, Jonson said.

We are now seeing the possibility of Ukraine testing the Gripen.

Such initiatives could include test flights, simulator trials and learning about fighter ground support systems, he added. Some decisions remain on both the Ukrainian and Swedish sides.

Andy Gregory May 25, 2023 18:50

1685034890Russian Prosecutor Asks Court to Recognize Nazi Crimes Around Moscow as Genocide

Russian prosecutors have asked the court to recognize the crimes committed by Nazi Germany in the Moscow region as genocide, claiming that the damages amounted to about 6.4 trillion rubles (66.8 trillion won).

It is unclear whether this move is the prelude to new claims of monetary compensation from Russia against modern Germany.

But the statement, which spoke of the need to defend Russia’s national interests while restoring historical justice, was seen as part of a broader Russian effort to rally citizens against what it calls an existential war with the West. One was the Soviets fighting the Nazis.

The prosecutor’s office asked the Moscow District Court to recognize the crimes committed by the German fascist invaders in the Moscow region between October 1941 and January 1942 as war crimes and crimes against humanity and as genocide against the Soviet people.

More than 26,000 people were killed in the region during that time, and Soviet citizens were subjected to torture, robbery, forced labor and exile, they said in a statement. It was unclear how quickly the courts would rule on the request.

1685033090 view: US presidential candidate rants about transgender people when asked about Ukraine

DeSantis gives a verbose answer about being transgender when asked about Ukraine.

Andy Gregory May 25, 2023 17:44

1685031170Russia Summons German, Swedish and Danish Ambassadors Over Nord Stream Investigation

Russia has summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Sweden and Denmark to protest what they said there were no results of an investigation into the man who blew up the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Last September, underwater explosions occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, and the two countries, along with Germany, are investigating the intentional explosion.

In a new statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry asserted: On the contrary, they are delaying their efforts and trying to hide the true perpetrators and traces of the crimes we believe to be a well-known nation.

It’s no coincidence that the improbable version was leaked. [of what happened] They are being dumped into the press to pollute the water, the Ministry of Education said.

The Danish Foreign Ministry confirmed that the ambassador had been summoned and said Danish, German and Swedish authorities were continuing their investigation.

Denmark continues to provide Russia with updates on the progress of the investigation and responses to inquiries. We will continue to do so, the foreign ministry told Reuters.

Andy Gregory May 25, 2023 17:12

The transfer of 1685029212 nuclear warheads to Belarus has already begun, Lukashenko claims.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that the transfer of some Russian tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus has already begun, state news agency TASS reported.

Russia signed a deal with its close ally Belarus earlier Thursday to store the warheads in a special facility, which it claims should be completed in just over a month.

Andy Gregory May 25, 2023 16:40

1685026497EU directs China to play a constructive role for peace in Ukraine.

The European Commission has repeatedly urged China to play a constructive role in peacebuilding in Ukraine after a senior EU diplomat met China’s special representative for Eurasia and former Russian ambassador Li Hui.

The EU expects China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to play a constructive role by unconditionally withdrawing all armed forces and military equipment, reminding China of the need to respect the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. The European Union said in a statement that all of Ukraine is within internationally recognized borders.

Last week, Li Hui visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on a tour of Europe billed by China in an effort to promote peace talks and a political settlement. He is due to visit Russia on Friday.

1685023706Cyprus Supports Sanctions Against Russia, EU Should Support Hit Sectors

Cyprus pledged Thursday to uphold EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and called for support for sectors such as shipping that were affected by the EU decision.

President Nikos Christodulides, after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, said that from the beginning Cyprus had implemented all sanctions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We’ve been on the right side of history and we’ll keep going in the same direction.

If the decisions we make (the right decisions we make) cost European industry, the European Union must step in to support the sector.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mariam Zakir-Hussein May 25, 2023 15:08

1685021452Russia Signs Contract to Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapons to Belarus

Russia and Belarus signed an agreement on Thursday formalizing procedures for deploying Russian nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. Control of weapons will remain in Moscow.

The move formalizes a deal previously agreed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. President Putin announced in March that he planned to deploy relatively short-range tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The deal came as Russia prepared for a massive Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Both Russian and Belarusian officials constituted an action driven by hostility from the West.

Maryam Zakir-HussainMay 25, 2023 at 14:30

1685020252Russia expels 5 Swedish diplomats…

Russia said Thursday it would expel five Swedish diplomats, saying it was a retaliatory measure for Sweden’s confrontational process in relations with Russia.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it took openly hostile action over the expulsion of five diplomats from Sweden last month.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated last year after Sweden announced its intention to join NATO following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. A Russian statement said relations had reached unprecedented levels.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein May 25, 2023 14:10

1685018752Russia, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden convene special envoys for ‘suspending Nordstream investigation’

Russia’s foreign ministry said Thursday it had convened the ambassadors of Germany, Sweden and Denmark to protest what they said was the complete lack of results of an investigation to identify who blew up the Nord Stream gas pipeline last year.

In September 2022, the Nord Stream 1 and newly constructed Nord Stream 2 pipelines that connect Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea ruptured in several unexplained underwater explosions.

The blasts occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark, and both countries have said the blasts were deliberate, but they have yet to confirm who was responsible. Both countries and Germany are investigating the incident.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused all three of deliberately shuffling to hide who was behind the blast.

It said it was unhappy about the opaque nature of the investigation and its denial of ties to Russia.

It was noted that these countries were not interested in determining the true circumstances of this sabotage. On the contrary, they said they were delaying their efforts and trying to hide the true perpetrators and traces of the crimes we believe a well-known nation.

It’s no coincidence that leaked improbable versions (of what happened) get dumped in the media to dirty the waters.

The United States and NATO called the incident an act of sabotage. Moscow blamed the West. Neither side presented any evidence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Moscow will continue to work with Germany, Denmark and Sweden to conduct so-called objective investigations and to get Russia involved as well.

Maryam Zakir-HussainMay 25, 2023 at 13:45

