Why the United States wants to step up its engagement in the Indian Ocean





With so much American attention given to neighboring regions like the Pacific and the Middle East, the conference was a chance for the American delegation to articulate a low-key approach to its engagement in the Indian Ocean. USIPs Nilanthi Samaranayake examines speeches made by US officials at the conference and offers four key points for understanding US policy toward the region.

1. The United States wants to do more in the Indian Ocean region.

In virtual remarks, U.S. Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman made an unequivocal statement about the U.S.’s commitment to increasing its engagement in the Indian Ocean. This was an important recognition, as this level of commitment is not entirely evident in the recent National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy, and Indo-Pacific Strategy of the United States. In each of the three documents, there is only one substantial mention of the Indian Ocean, suggesting that US attention to the Indo-Pacific is filtered through a Pacific lens.

Sherman clarified that US attention to the Indian Ocean is driven by the region’s economy and changing demographics. About eight out of ten maritime oil shipments pass through critical sea lanes that connect the Indian Ocean to the world. Meanwhile, the region is home to fisheries that provide protein for regional diets and fish for extra-regional export. Sherman pointed out that the region’s population of 2.7 billion, with an average age of 30, currently constitutes one-third of the world’s population. The continued growth and prosperity of this important demographic group will contribute to long-term peace and stability in the region.

2. Non-traditional security challenges are central to US initiatives in the Indian Ocean.

As Indian Ocean discussions have increasingly turned to strategic competition with China, Sherman acknowledged the significance of the non-traditional security challenges the region faces acutely. Climate change, trafficking, piracy and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing have all been identified as serious threats to the existence and long-term growth of Indian Ocean countries, especially small states. islanders. In her address to the conference, Deputy Assistant Secretary Akhter went into more detail on developing climate-smart agriculture, tackling marine plastic pollution, and strengthening health resilience efforts in the face of climate change. pandemic to meet various challenges.

She also indicated that tackling the climate crisis will be a priority for the United States. This message signals a clear and generally consistent alignment between U.S. strategy toward the region and broader U.S. policy, such as discussion of national security strategies of South Asian partners’ non-traditional security concerns.

Notably, however, neither Sherman’s nor Akhter’s speech made any explicit reference to China as a prominent topic in US strategy documents. Most countries in the region fear being drawn into US-China tensions in the current era of strategic competition. In contrast, the focus on non-traditional security issues and practical solutions resonates well with this audience.

3. The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is the primary US vehicle for regional engagement.

While the size of the Indian Ocean and the diversity of actors in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia are sometimes obstacles to close cooperation, the architecture of the regions is nevertheless expanding. The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is a regional organization dedicated to economic development and sustainable growth and operates on a consensus-based approach, making it an increasingly sought-after partner for countries seeking to engage in the region. For example, the Maldives joined the IORA in 2018, while France became a full member in 2020 and Russia became a dialogue partner in 2021.

However, the United States is an extra-regional Indian Ocean country. Despite its global power projection and success in securing access to military bases in the Indian Ocean, the United States has no territory in the region and therefore no ability to join. regional institutions like IORA or the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), which is a forum for naval chiefs and officers in the region to cooperate through meetings and exercises.

Instead, Washington has maintained dialogue partner status in IORA since 2012. Both Sherman and Akhter have referenced IORA in their speeches, with Akhter announcing U.S. participation in the next IORA Strategic Dialogue and Washington focusing on the climate crisis through its role as dialogue partner within IORA.

Sherman also announced State Department efforts to secure $6 million from Congress for regional maritime security initiatives with Bangladesh, India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. While Sherman acknowledged India’s leadership in his speech, the focus on the regions of smaller countries is noteworthy, as these countries have acquired significant leadership in the IORA: Bangladesh served as President of IORA for the past two years, with Sri Lanka as Vice-Chair, and later this year Sri Lanka will assume the Chair for the next two years.

4. Washington continues to view the Indian Ocean through a predominantly South Asian lens.

Discussion of the Indian Ocean strategy and policy of the United States and its allies and partners raises the issue of defining the geography of the regions. The US Indo-Pacific strategy cover chart makes it clear that in Washington, India sits on the western edge of the region. The document also links South Asia to the Indian Ocean, but not the coastal nations of Southeast Asia. Additionally, Akhter is from the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, which covers Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and the Maldives in South Asia.

These observations, along with Sherman’s commitment to provide $165 million for programs in the Indian Ocean region for climate change adaptation, mitigation and transition to clean energy, raise an intriguing question. on the geographic scope of this funding. Depending on how the figure is calculated, the funding may indeed stop at India. If so, that would exclude the western half of the Indian Ocean. This subregion has similar concerns about non-traditional security issues, but is often excluded from discussions of US Indian Ocean strategy.

It should be noted that the White Houses strategy for sub-Saharan Africa addresses a relevant objective for the Indian Ocean: transcending geographical boundaries. Specifically, this objective recognizes the need to deepen our engagement with multilateral institutions and notes how the United States will integrate African states into Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific forums. Greater coordination among regional government offices represents an opportunity for deeper US engagement in the Indian Ocean to transcend some of these bureaucratic seams and develop a more holistic strategy and policy toward this dynamic region.

Finally, the US focus on non-traditional security offers opportunities for cooperation on the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda in the Indian Ocean subregions. During the inaugural session of the conference, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, stressed the need for greater inclusion of women’s voices. Meanwhile, Akhter referenced the issue of gender in his remarks and explained how the $400 million investment from US development finance corporations mainly supports women-owned micro, small and medium enterprises in Sri Lanka. Lanka.

This issue has drawn attention across the Indian Ocean region. Bangladesh launched its national WPS action plan in 2019 and Sri Lanka adopted the first this year with the help of Japan. Other Indian Ocean countries such as South Africa, Mozambique, Indonesia and Australia have also developed National WPS Action Plans. As the next few years the Indian Ocean Conference will be hosted in Australia and hosted again by the India Foundation, WPS and gender represent an important non-traditional security issue that US officials can work on with allies and partners to advance peaceful norms and stability in the Indian Ocean. region in a context of strategic competition.

Nilanthi Samaranayake is a Visiting Expert for USIP’s South Asia Program.

