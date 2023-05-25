UK Homeowners and First Home Buyers Warn to Be Prepared for Mortgage Rates Over 5% | Mortgage Lending Figures





Households looking for new mortgage deals were warned to expect more than 5% fixed rate deals in the coming weeks after inflation figures again threw money markets into turmoil on Wednesday.

Nick Mendes, manager of mortgage technology at broker John Charcol, said on Thursday that there will be no two-year fixed-rate mortgages and five-year deals below 5% in the coming weeks. Mortgage prices should be raised.

Hours after his comments, Nationwide, one of the UK’s biggest lenders, said it would raise some fixed and tracer rates by up to 0.45 per cent starting Friday.

The prospect of 5% mortgages will be a bigger blow to potential first-time buyers and households hoping to refinance existing deals. It’s the latest turn in the year of mortgage chaos is accelerating.

A household with a 2.99% deal expiring on a 150,000 mortgage would need to find an extra $175 per month or $2,100 per year if replacements were priced at 5.19% on top of the recent nearly 20% increase in food prices.

The annual inflation figure released on Wednesday, April was a better-than-expected 8.7%, sparking a sharp sell-off in the London stock market, raising the possibility of a 13th rate hike by the Bank of England and pushing swap rates even higher. . The cost of a fixed rate mortgage is primarily determined by the swap rate paid by the lender.

In the current economic climate, swap rates have fluctuated and recently increased, driving interest rates across the market. A Nationwide spokesperson said these changes will ensure our mortgage rates are sustainable.

As the UK is likely to experience high inflation and weak growth for a long time, stagflation investors have sold British government bonds to lower prices and raise interest rates.

Changes in bonds are typically passed into swap ratios that lenders use to guide mortgage pricing.

Since Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget last September, the yield, or interest rate, on two-year Treasuries has risen to 4.7%, pushing two-year fixed-rate mortgages above 5%.

The yield was 4.478% on Thursday, up from 4.35% the previous day and 4% over the weekend.

The market is now considering a higher interest rate peak, which will soon be reflected in fixed rate mortgage prices. As a result, Gilt (government bond) yields soared. [today]Mendes said.

I doubt the lender will be able to use interest rates much lower than 5% when the funds already purchased have been used up. He added that anyone waiting to see what happens to mortgage rates after the latest announcement should see if their mortgage applications go through.

David Hollingworth of L&C Mortgages said it’s too early to say for sure what will happen to fixed rates, but for now the move is very up.

Until recently, 5-year fixed-rate mortgages of around 4% were common, but now they are mostly gone.

Within hours of Wednesday’s inflation figures, two buy-to-let lenders pulled out their mortgage products before revising their prices upwards. Lloyds/Halifax raised the cost of its fixed-rate mortgage by 0.2%, and many other lenders pulled out of their 10-year contracts the day before.

Uswitchs mortgage expert Claire Flynn said average two-year fixed-rate mortgages (75% loans to value) rose from 0.25% to 5.6% in the past week alone.

Every increase in mortgage rates adds more pain to homebuyers, especially first-time home buyers. One reader told the Guardian that in mid-April he was offered a two-year lockdown at 4.24% Virgin Money. After the offer on the house was accepted, they were informed on Tuesday that the rate had risen to 4.54 per cent.

Despite the gloomy numbers, Mark Harris, CEO of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said higher rates were not a done deal.

Fixed-rate mortgage prices have already been rising recently, with many lenders re-pricing or giving advance notice of their intentions to do so. Santander and Halifax are just two lenders that have recently raised rates, and others are likely to follow without notice, Harris said.

The market’s assessment of where interest rates are heading has been consistently wrong over the past nine months. Swaps can be very volatile, and this is likely an automatic reaction before stabilizing. My advice is to wait a few days for the market to settle down and then hopefully we can see a better picture.

Borrowing costs may need to rise further, Jonathan Haskel, one of the Bank of England’s (BoE) rate setters, said on Thursday.

I prefer to lean against the risk of inflationary momentum. As difficult as the current situation is, implied inflation will be worse, he said in a speech in Washington. A further increase in bank interest rates cannot be ruled out.

Things can be confusing for homebuyers, but there are still ways to get past the events of last fall. The now infamous mini-budget of September 23 last year wreaked havoc on financial markets and helped drive the price of many new fixed-home loan deals by more than 6%.

