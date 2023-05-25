US debt ceiling fears hit stock and bond markets





U.S. stocks slid and short-term Treasury yields held near two-decade highs on Wednesday as investors worried about the looming debt ceiling deadline as policymakers scrambled to come to an agreement.

Wall Street’s benchmark, the S&P 500, closed down 0.7%, with all sectors in the red except for energy. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6%.

Both indexes extended losses from the previous session as traders grew nervous over the prospect of an unprecedented US government default in June.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday his party’s negotiators would return to the White House to try to wrap up debt ceiling talks, but warned the two sides were still far apart on a a number of questions.

Optimism about a debt ceiling deal is running dry, said Mohit Kumar, chief financial economist for Europe at Jefferies.

The yield on Treasury bills that mature next month around the time the government might run out of money fell slightly to 5.79%, after rising to 5.88% overnight. The rate is at its highest level in more than 20 years, surpassing levels since before the start of the financial crisis in 2007. Yields on two-year Treasury bills and 10-year notes were slightly higher.

The auction yield on a U.S. 21-day note hit 6.2% on Tuesday, the highest level of any U.S. benchmark bond in more than 20 years.

Stocks pared losses late in the session after minutes from the March meeting of the Federal Open Market Committees indicated that increased downside risks to the U.S. economy made officials less certain of the need to raise interest rates further. Nearly 70% of traders expect the Fed not to raise rates at its next meeting in June.

Almost all participants said that the downside risks to growth and the upside risks to unemployment had increased due to the possibility that developments in the banking sector could lead to a further tightening of credit conditions and weigh on economic activity, according to the minutes.

In Europe, the region-wide Stoxx 600 traded down 1.8%, hitting its lowest point in nearly two months. Frances CAC 40 fell 1.7% and Germanys Dax lost 1.9%, extending their losses from the previous session.

The FTSE 100 fell 1.7% and UK short-term bond yields rose sharply, after data showed inflation fell to 8.7% in April, a much smaller drop than previously reported. predicted the Bank of England.

This undoubtedly makes life more difficult for policymakers and undoubtedly increases the possibility of another rate hike in June, said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING.

Traders are now betting that BoE rates will peak at around 5.3% by the end of the year.

The two-year gilt yield rose 0.24 percentage points to 4.37%, its highest level since October 2022, when then-Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget sent markets tumbling. financial.

Meanwhile, China’s benchmark CSI 300 fell 1.4%, erasing gains from a rebound that sent the gauge up more than 10% earlier in the year. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 1.6%.

Three-month copper contracts on the London Metal Exchange fell 2.6% to $7,981 a tonne, falling below $8,000 for the first time in nearly six months, on concerns over the slowdown in global demand. Zinc fell nearly 3% to $2,300 a tonne, its lowest level in nearly three years.

The latest falls in Chinese stocks and commodities follow disappointing economic figures suggesting the country’s recovery from stifling Covid zero restrictions has begun to stall. Official data this month showed record unemployment among Chinese youth, with one in five unemployed.

Most investors are not confident about the outlook for the Chinese market, said Dickie Wong, head of research at Kingston Securities in Hong Kong.

Elsewhere in the region, Japan’s Topix index, which this month hit its highest level since 1990, lost 0.4%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0. 5%.

