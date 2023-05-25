UK net migration of 606,000, an all-time high





Net migration to the UK has risen to an all-time high of 606,000 in 2022, putting pressure on Rishi Sunaks’ government despite the Office for National Statistics saying figures are starting to stabilize.

Conservative MPs were outraged by the news, warning that high levels of legal immigration were exacerbating the housing shortage and would heighten concerns among voters about illegal migration by small boats.

Thursday’s record figure fell short of some previous predictions that net immigration could exceed 700,000 last year. But they contrasted with the Conservatives 2019 manifesto pledge, which Sunak reaffirmed that the overall number would be reduced. The Prime Minister said: The numbers are too high to be simple.

The Office for National Statistics said that total was driven by people coming to the UK from outside the EU, including Ukraine and Hong Kong, compared to a net immigration figure of 488,000 in 2021.

Students accounted for about one-third of net migration, work-related routes accounted for a quarter, and humanitarian visa schemes and refugee resettlement accounted for about one-fifth. Asylum seekers included in the ONS figure for the first time accounted for 8% of non-EU migrants.

Jay Lindop, director of the ONS Center for International Migration, said the numbers reflect an unprecedented global event coupled with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, but evidence suggesting that immigration has slowed potentially demonstrates the transient nature of these events. .

Ministers hope the numbers will drop before the next general election expected late next year. Analysts say this is likely because immigration from Ukraine has slowed and immigration has increased as students arriving in 2021 are starting to return. Home office figures for skilled worker visas suggest overseas employment is slowing, except in the NHS and care sectors.

Kings College professor Jonathan Portes said the story that immigration is either continuing to rise or is out of control is simply false.

Marley Morris, deputy director of immigration at think tank IPPR, said ministers should avoid reflex reactions as net migration is stabilizing and there is strong public support for key drivers NHS recruitment, international students and humanitarian pathways.

However, Sunak faced backlash from Tory MPs. Old Bexley and Sidcup Councilor Louie French said:

The government is failing to achieve its goal of building 300,000 households a year, which was initially set when the number of net immigrants was expected to be only 170,000 per year.

Martin Vickers, Conservative MP for Cleethorpes, said voter anger and dissatisfaction with small boats would increase.

Sunak urged the public to reassure the public that he understands the issue well, arguing that measures announced this week to prevent international students coming to the UK from bringing their families will be degraded over time.

But ministers have decided to deal a political blow to keep the doors open to migrants deemed essential to the economy, including students, NHS workers and construction workers.

Kate Shoesmith, from the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, said the UK needs to attract and help work-ready migrants to fill some of the 1.7 million jobs advertised across the country.

Labor has blamed the government for the staggering figures, stressing that the number of work visas issued has doubled since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the government had no control over immigration and had completely failed to address skills shortages or get people back to work post-COVID-19, particularly in health and social services.

