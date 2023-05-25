Chinese malware targeting critical infrastructure, warn Microsoft and US government





Microsoft security researchers have uncovered a Chinese-sponsored hacking campaign targeting critical infrastructure in Guam and other unspecified locations in the United States, the tech giant warned Wednesday. The hacking operation, codenamed “Volt Typhoon,” has been active since mid-2021 and “could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and the Asian region in future crises.”

Microsoft did not detect any offensive attacks, but noted that Chinese hackers and military regularly prioritize espionage and information gathering over destruction.

US federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, including the FBI, NSA and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), released a bulletin on Wednesday outlining the current Volt Typhoon operational manual as well as a code roadmap allowing potential victims to detect the intruder.

According to the bulletin, authorities “recently uncovered” the activity group. “Private sector partners have identified that this activity affects networks in critical infrastructure sectors in the United States, and the author agencies believe the actor could apply the same techniques against these sectors and others around the world” , continues the brief.

China on Thursday denied the latest hacking allegation, calling it a disinformation campaign by intelligence-sharing “Five Eyes” nations, according to Reuters news agency. These nations are the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. “Relevant reports from Western agencies have no evidence,” Reuters quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning in a regular press briefing.

US intelligence agencies first discovered the malware in February, around the same time the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon, The New York Times first reported. The activity of the Chinese-sponsored hacking group would have alarmed US officials, given its proximity to Andersen Air Force Base. Guam’s naval port would play an extremely important role in launching any US military response to a Taiwanese invasion.

“The attacks on our critical infrastructure in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan are unfortunately not exaggerated,” CISA director Jen Easterly warned in February.

At the time, Easterly called the threat of cyber intrusions “much more dangerous” than China’s surveillance balloon.

“Our country is subject to cyber intrusions from the Chinese government every day, but these intrusions rarely make national headlines,” Easterly said. “These intrusions can cause real harm to our nation, resulting in the theft of our intellectual property and personal information; and even more detrimental, establishing a foothold to disrupt or destroy the computing and physical infrastructure that Americans rely on every hour of every day – for our electricity, water, transportation, communications, healthcare and much more.

Once Volt Typhoon gains access to a network, it steals user credentials in order to gain access to other computer systems, according to Microsoft. “The observed behavior suggests that the threat actor intends to eavesdrop and maintain access undetected for as long as possible,” Microsoft security researchers noted in Wednesday’s blog post. .

Microsoft warned that the affected organizations cover almost all critical infrastructure sectors, including “communications, manufacturing, utilities, transportation, construction, maritime, government, information technology and education”.

Microsoft urged affected customers to “close or change credentials for all compromised accounts.”

As it did on Thursday, China has consistently denied hacking into US networks, even after US investigators accused the People’s Republic of China of stealing the personal information of millions of current and former federal employees under the Obama administration.

The Biden White House hastily established cybersecurity standards for critical infrastructure after elevating ransomware attacks, such as the 2021 Russia-linked Colonial Pipeline offensive, to a national security concern.

New trends

Nicole Sganga

CBS News reporter covering Homeland Security and Justice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/chinese-malware-targeting-critical-infrastructure-microsoft-u-s-government-warn/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos