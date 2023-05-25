Sunak under pressure as net migration to UK hits 606,000 | migration news





According to official estimates, the number of net immigrants to the UK last year reached an all-time high of 606,000, putting a strain on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has promised to reduce the number.

The UK National Statistical Office (ONS) said on Thursday that the increase was driven by non-EU nationals, including refugees under the UK government’s Ukraine visa regime and people migrating for work and education.

Sunak told broadcaster ITV after the data was released.

He pointed to reforms announced earlier this week that would remove the right of some international students to bring their families to South Korea.

UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenlick said after the new figures were released, the UK’s net immigration is expected to fall to pre-pandemic levels in the medium term.

Jenrick said packages restricting the migration of dependents of international students would have a tangible impact on net migration.

Jenrick told politicians Thursday that he expects net migration to fall to pre-pandemic levels in the medium term, with the mitigation of temporary factors such as our exceptional humanitarian proposals.

High levels of legal immigration have long dominated British political discourse and the topic was a key driving force behind the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union.

For more than a decade, successive Conservative-led governments have promised to cut immigration once and for all, aiming for a net figure of less than 100,000.

But ONS data released on Thursday showed a net 606,000 people came to the UK in the year ending December 2022.

Jay Lindop, director of ONS’ International Migration Centre, said the main reason for the increase was people coming to the UK from non-EU countries for work, study and humanitarian purposes, including those arriving from Ukraine and Hong Kong.

Lindop said there was evidence that immigration had slowed in recent months.

Previous data covering the year ending June 2022 showed a net figure of 504,000, which was revised up to 606,000 in the latest release.

better control

Leaders of the Brexit referendum campaign argued that leaving the EU would give Britain greater control over its borders, and many who voted to leave cited high immigration and pressure on public services as factors in their decision.

But in recent years, Britain has opened up a visa regime for people in Ukraine and its former colony, Hong Kong, and companies in sectors like engineering, construction and catering have asked the government to allow them to hire international staff to offset the labor shortage. .

Data show that total immigration in 2022 was about 1.16 million, offset by 557,000 immigration.

ONS said of those arriving in 2022, 925,000 are non-EU nationals, 151,000 are from the EU and 88,000 are British citizens.

It is estimated that 114,000 people from Ukraine and 52,000 from Hong Kong will make long-term entry in 2022 under the special visa regime.

In 2015, a year before the Brexit referendum, net immigration to the UK was 329,000.

Sunac has also promised to crack down on illegal migration after tens of thousands of people arrived in small boats across the English Channel from continental Europe in recent years.

