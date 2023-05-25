The highways went through town after town. Can the United States repair the damage?





Anthony Roberts started walking to a convenience store across a busy highway in Kansas City, Missouri, one afternoon. It was not an easy trip.

First, he had to take a detour to reach an intersection. Then he had to wait for the light to change. When the walk signal finally came on, he had little time to cross several lanes of traffic and reach the wide median of the freeway. Finally, he had to cross the other set of lanes to complete his journey.

For someone who doesn’t have a car, it’s very difficult, especially in winter, Roberts said. No one wants to risk their life trying to cross the highway.

Mr. Roberts’ trip is a small example of the lasting consequences of building highways through urban neighborhoods in cities across the country. Completed in 2001 after decades of construction, the Kansas City Freeway, US 71, displaced thousands of residents and cut off predominantly black neighborhoods from groceries, health care and jobs.

Kansas City officials are now looking to repair some of the damage caused by the freeway and reconnect neighborhoods around it. To date, the city has received $5 million in funding from the Biden administration to help develop plans for potential changes, such as building overpasses that could improve pedestrian safety and better connect people to transportation. in common.

The funding is an example of the administration’s efforts to address racial disparities resulting from the way the United States has built physical infrastructure over the past few decades. The Department of Transportation has provided funding for dozens of projects aimed at reconnecting communities, including $185 million in grants under a pilot program created by the bipartisan $1 Trillion Infrastructure Act.

But the project in Kansas City also shows how difficult and expensive it can be to undo decisions made long ago to build freeways that crossed communities of color and divided neighborhoods. Many projects funded by the Biden administration would leave freeways intact but seek to mitigate the damage they have caused to surrounding areas. And even removing a roadway is only the first step towards revitalizing a neighborhood.

Once you’ve destroyed a community, putting it back together is a lot more work than just taking down a freeway, said Beth Osborne, who served as acting assistant secretary at the Department of Transportation during the Obama administration and is now director of Transportation for America, an advocacy group.

The United States has a long history of highway projects dividing urban communities dating back to the construction of the Federal Interstate Highway System in the mid-20th century. In recent years, the idea of ​​removing some of these roads has gained traction in cities across the country, including Detroit, New Orleans and Syracuse, NY.

In his first year in office, as part of his infrastructure plan, President Biden proposed a $15 billion federal program to help bring improvements to affected communities through the construction of transportation infrastructure. His original proposal was whittled down to a much smaller program, with $1 billion in funding, in the bipartisan infrastructure package that Congress later approved.

The Department of Transportation announced the first batch of grants under the program in February, awarding $185 million to 45 projects. The grants included about $56 million to help build a freeway bridge in Buffalo and $30 million to redesign an urban freeway in Long Beach, California.

During a visit to Buffalo after the grants were announced, Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, said planners for some highways had built them right into the heart of vibrant communities, sometimes to reinforce segregation, sometimes because it It was the path of least resistance, almost always because black neighborhoods and low-income neighborhoods lacked the power to resist or reshape these projects.

Now most of the people who made those decisions aren’t here today, Buttigieg continued. No one here today is responsible for creating this situation in the first place. But we are all responsible for what we do in our time to fix it, and that’s why we were here today.

Kansas City officials received just over $1 million from this program to study how to reconnect another part of the city, the Westside neighborhood, which is separated from other areas by a different highway, Interstate 35.

The Department of Transportation also uses other grants to support projects aimed at bringing communities back together. The $5 million award Kansas City received for dealing with the impact of US 71 came from a program called Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE.

The grant is intended to help the city design improvement plans along a section of the highway. City officials aren’t looking to completely remove the roadway, but they do want to make it safer for pedestrians moving from side to side. The construction of overpasses could save residents the dangerous journey on foot on the highway and facilitate access to a nearby bus route.

The idea for what is now US 71 dates back to the 1950s, when it was envisioned as a way to connect downtown Kansas City to areas to the south. A legal battle in the 1970s and 1980s delayed construction for over a decade, and part of the road was eventually turned into a parkway. Thousands of people, including many black families, have been relocated to make way for the 10-Mile Road, also known as Bruce R. Watkins Drive.

Its construction left a lasting mark on Kansas City. The Citys Country Club District, a cluster of historic neighborhoods west of the freeway where homes typically fetch more than $1 million, was unaffected by the causeway. The area east of the highway is markedly different, with lower land values ​​and more abandoned and foreclosed homes.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said it was impossible to live in his city without knowing the scar the freeway left on the black community. Churches, schools and businesses disappeared after it was built, he said.

Mr. Lucas said fighting to repair the damage caused by the roadway and righting the wrongs that had affected the city’s black residents was a top priority for him.

It’s how to make sure we connect businesses on both sides, how to make it easier for people who can cross without a car, and how to engage a neighborhood and not publicize it as just a highway, he said.

Ron Hunt, who for decades lived in the Blue Hills neighborhood west of US 71, said he saw the freeway cripple the area economically, increase crime and limit access to grocery stores. . Mr. Hunt said that as other parts of the city continued to grow and flourish, he was saddened to see his community wither after the freeway was built.

Residents like Lisa Ray are trying to preserve what’s left of the neighborhoods they loved. Ms. Ray grew up in Town Fork Creek, just east of US 71, which was once a pleasant, middle-class neighborhood filled with black-owned businesses. But the highway destroyed it, she said.

It sounded good 40 years ago when they started this project, she says. It didn’t turn out the way any of us thought it would.

Now, she and other members of the Town Fork Creek Neighborhood Association are volunteering to deliver food and other necessities to elderly residents the highway has cut off from grocery stores. They also buy trash bags and organize clean-ups to keep bottles, car parts and papers from lining the streets. The neighborhood association spent the money to purchase door security bars to help prevent burglaries in the area.

All we do is try, Ms Ray said. I try every day, block by block. I can’t help everyone, but I try.

Kitty Bennett contributed research.

