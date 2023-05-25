Tina Turner’s love affair with England where top rockers restarted her career





Play Brightcove Video

The world has lost a music legend, reports ITV News’ Amy Lewis.

Singer Tina Turner was born in Knutbush, Tennessee, but resumed her career in England and rose to stardom again.

The iconic vocalist passed away peacefully at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday at the age of 83 after a lengthy battle, according to her publicist.

With her, the world lost a music legend and role model.

With her music and tireless energy, Tina Turner has moved millions of fans and inspired many artists to come.

And many of those fans are in England. The star had 70 top 40 hits in the UK.

Turner first charted with her ex-husband Ike in 1966 with the single River Deep, Mountain High.

By the end of the 1970s, Turner’s career had reached a turning point. She was 40, her first solo album struggled, and her live shows drew small audiences on the cabaret circuit.

But it was British rock stars who brought her back into the limelight.

Londoner Rod Stewart convinced her to sing ‘Hot Legs’ with him on the American show Saturday Night Live in 1981.

Then Mick Jagger, who publicly borrowed some of Turner’s stage choreography, sang ‘Honky Tonk Women’ with her on the Stones 1981-82 tour.

At a 1983 album ‘Lets Dance’ listening party, David Bowie told guests that Turner was his favorite female singer.

More popular in England than America at the time, she recorded a rough version of ‘Let’s Stay Together’ at EMI’s Abbey Road studios in London.

Singer on stage at London’s Wembley Stadium for her last live performance in the UK. Credit: William Conran/PA

By the end of 1983, ‘Let’s Stay Together’ was a hit across Europe and was on the verge of breaking in the US.

After her passing on Wednesday, many British icons paid tribute to their friend and her lasting legacy.

Sir Mick Jagger, who duetted with Tina Turner on Live Aid in 1985, wrote on Instagram: She was an incredibly talented performer and singer.

She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me a lot with her when I was younger and I will never forget her.

His fellow bandmate Ronnie Wood also tweeted, “God bless Tina, Queen of Rock and Soul.”

Model Naomi Campbell pays tribute to singer Tina Turner, who passed away at the age of 83.

On Instagram, Campbell said: Rest in peace and strength THE QUEEN, LEGEND, ICON. There will be nothing else. cherish my time with you.

Listen to the entertainment and arts podcast Unscripted

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2023-05-24/tina-turners-love-affair-with-the-uk-where-top-rockers-relaunched-her-career The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos