good induction to uk





Shohei Ono, who is highly regarded as one of the best wrestlers to ever grace the tatami, announced his retirement from judo last year.

The two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion retired to pursue a career in coaching, and now Ono will follow in the footsteps of Masashi Ebinuma, Yoko Tanabe, Kosie Inoue and Yasuhiro Yamashita to England.

Dr. George Kerr CBE initiated the relationship between the British Judo Association and the All Japan Judo Federation and saw some of judo’s most famous fighters visit England as part of their coaching apprenticeships. Ono begins his coaching journey in Edinburgh and travels across the UK taking English lessons away from the judo spotlight. IJF Secretary General Lisa Allen, British Judo CEO Andrew Sculler and Performance Director Nigel Donohue met Ono and his mentor Shinji Hosokawa in Doha at the World Championships to discuss future activities.

Commenting on the news, Nigel Donohue, director of judo shows in the UK, said: . There is no doubt that Shohei’s visit will excite the judo community, and we are confident that the UK will expand and become his second home. We look forward to welcoming Shohei into the judo family as he begins his transition in his athletic career. We will support him on and off the mat and provide him with experience across the sport system as part of his long-term development and enjoyment while in England.

UK Judo President Ronnie Saez added: This is fantastic news for the UK judo family. Shohei Onos career needs no introduction and we are honored that he has chosen to begin his coaching journey in England. All British Judoists welcome Shohei and his family to the UK and we look forward to welcoming him to our dojo and learning from his vast experience.

