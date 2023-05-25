Why Tina Turner renounced US citizenship for Switzerland





Following the death of Tina Turner at 83, a clip of the singer explaining why she renounced American citizenship and moved to Switzerland has resurfaced.

“I left America because my success was in another country,” the rock ‘n’ roll legend said in a 1997 CNN interview with the late Larry King.

“’Private Dancer’ was the start of my success in England. And basically, Europe has been very supportive of my music.

When asked if Europe was more supportive than America, Turner replied, “Yes, tremendously.”

King pointed out that Turner was a superstar in America, but she countered by saying she was “not as big as Madonna” in the United States.

“I’m as big as Madonna in Europe,” she shared with a smile on her face. “I’m as big in some places as the Rolling Stones.”

The ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ singer detailed her early life in Europe, explaining that she lived in England for a few years and then ‘met a man’ and lived with him in his country, Germany, for three years. years. After that, Turner bought a house in the south of France, which she was “in and out” of while she was rebuilding it.

But ultimately, she said “home” was Zurich, Switzerland.

Turner’s then-boyfriend Erwin Bach, a German musical director, was transferred to Switzerland for work, and she “always wanted to go to Switzerland” and “was very happy.”

“I left America because my success was in another country,” Tina Turner said in 1997.CNN Tina Turner 1997 interview with the late Larry King.CNN

During the interview in February 1997, King asked Turner if the boyfriend would ever become a husband or if he was a “permanent husband.”

She replied, “That’s fine,” with a laugh, but Turner and Bach tied the knot in 2013 in a grand ceremony attended by her longtime friend, Oprah Winfrey.

Shortly after marrying Bach, Turner renounced her American citizenship and became Swiss citizens, although the couple had lived in Switzerland for many years previously. They then purchased a weekend retreat in Switzerland in January 2022.

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach got married in 2013 in a grand ceremony.

As Turner and King laughed at her relationship, King said, “It’s not Ike, is it?” referencing Turner’s abusive ex-husband, Ike Turner. “WHO?” Turner replied with a slight smile.

Building on the change of subject, the talk show host asked Turner if she realized she was a “feminist hero” in America.

“I’m starting to,” admitted the “Proud Mary” singer. “It wasn’t something I had planned. I kind of see it as a gift because of the life I lived, it had meaning. And I think the meaning was all that’s happening now. I think if I hadn’t given the story to the world, maybe my life wouldn’t be what it is.

Tina Turner and Erwin Bach bought a weekend retreat in Switzerland in January 2022.AP Tina Turner performs during the Swiss Sports Awards gala, in Zurich, Switzerland, December 11, 2011.REUTERS

News of Turners’ death was shared on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she has enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow, the statement read. Today, we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work: her music. All our sympathy goes to his family. Tina, you will be greatly missed.

A spokesperson for The Best singer said she passed away peacefully at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/05/25/why-tina-turner-renounced-us-citizenship-for-switzerland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos