UK decision to charge EU nationals sparks tensions with Brussels





Britain has begun charging thousands of EU citizens living in the country for medical and financial assistance they received after they were denied leave to remain in the country, raising new tensions with Brussels.

On Thursday, the EU expressed deep concern over Britain’s decision to demand that as many as 141,000 Europeans pay for NHS treatment and refund welfare benefits granted to as many as 141,000 Europeans after they were denied settlement status for failing to update their online records.

The EU addressed the issue at a meeting with British officials in Brussels. The EU has raised deep concerns about EU citizens who received a denial between 27 June 2021 and 19 April 2022, but whose digital state did not accurately reflect this until January 2023. EU Payment Scheme (EUSS).

Brussels has requested full transparency and clarity on the matter and expressed disappointment with the UK’s plans for cost recovery of some services and benefits.

According to the statement, the UK outlined applicable frameworks and safeguards for individuals and stressed the need for consistency with the approach taken with UK citizens in the EU statement.

The UK said affected EU nationals had been told they had no right to stay, but local authorities and government agencies continued to pay benefits because online application status said claims were pending.

At the meeting, the UK raised issues relating to property rights affecting UK citizens in EU countries and access to entitlements under the Withdrawal Agreement.

Brussels is under pressure from EU member states to act to protect the rights of their citizens living in the UK.

As one European diplomat put it: “We encourage maximum flexibility in solving problems while protecting those who are particularly vulnerable.

Belgium is [post-Brexit] A Brussels-based commission representative said the withdrawal agreement must be fully implemented and respected and he has full confidence in the commission to ensure this.

The UK government has said it has a duty to protect taxpayer money, which is why we are taking standard measures to recover overpayments.

We are committed to protecting the rights of UK nationals residing in the EU and EU citizens residing in the UK, and helping those affected manage their repayments.

Meanwhile, the UK House of Lords European Commission has warned that a backlog of EU settlement claims, with Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK before 1973 being unfairly denied their legal rights or being deported by the Home Office, could lead to a Windrush-style scandal. could, he warned Thursday.

In the letter, the Commission asked Interior Secretary Suela Braverman to provide an update on the number of EUSS applications currently awaiting a decision.

It urged Braverman to clarify whether people whose applications are being processed are eligible to receive benefits and apply for key documents such as driver’s licenses.

“EU citizens are our friends and neighbors and we take very seriously our obligation to ensure their rights in the UK,” the Home Office said. The EU Settlement Scheme goes beyond the obligations under the Withdrawal Agreement and protects the rights of EU citizens and provides a pathway to settling in the UK.

About 5.6 million people have been certified and it has been an overwhelming success. Digital presences are quick and easy to share, applicants are fully supported and most applicants have not experienced any technical issues when using our services.

Additional reporting by Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe from London

