Biden and McCarthy look set to negotiate US debt ceiling as default looms





WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy appeared close to reaching a deal on Thursday to cut spending and raise the public debt ceiling by $31.4 trillion, with little time to spare to avoid the risk of default. .

The agreement would specify the total amount the government could spend on discretionary programs like housing and education, according to a person familiar with the talks, but would not break it down into individual categories. The two sides are only separated by $70 billion of a total figure believed to be well over $1 trillion, according to another source.

The two sides met virtually on Thursday, the White House said. Rep. Garret Graves, the top Republican negotiator, told reporters late Thursday that conversations would continue into the night.

Republican negotiators backed away from plans to increase military spending while cutting non-defense spending and instead backed a push by the White House to treat the two budget items more equally, a source told Reuters. close to the discussion.

Biden said they still disagree on where the cuts should fall.

“I don’t think the entire burden should fall on middle-class and working-class Americans,” he told reporters.

Graves told reporters that the White House “refuses to negotiate work requirements” for poverty programs, which he called “crazy.” He said disagreements over Social Security and Medicare funding versus work requirements remain an issue between the two sides.

“We have a lot of blockages, but this is one of the biggest,” he said as he left McCarthy’s office, adding that “we’re not going to stop negotiating.”

House Speaker McCarthy told reporters Thursday night that the two sides had not reached an agreement. “We knew it wouldn’t be easy,” he said.

It’s unclear exactly how much time Congress has left to act. The Treasury Department has been warned it may not be able to cover all of its obligations as early as June 1, but said on Thursday it would sell $119 billion worth of debt that will mature by that date, suggesting some market observers that this was not the case. an ironclad deadline.

“They’ve hinted in the past that they wouldn’t announce auctions they didn’t believe they could afford to settle,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. “So I think that’s a positive note.”

Any deal will have to go through the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and the Democratic-controlled Senate. That could be tricky, as some right-wing Republicans and many liberal Democrats have said they are upset at the prospect of a compromise.

“I don’t think everyone will be happy at the end of the day. That’s not how the system works,” McCarthy said.

The House adjourned Thursday afternoon for a week-long recess, and the Senate is not in session. Lawmakers have been urged to be ready to return to vote if a deal is reached.

The deal would only set out spending guidelines, leaving lawmakers to fill in the gaps in the weeks and months ahead.

It would specify the total amount of military spending, which has been a key sticking point in the talks, one of the sources said.

U.S. President Joe Biden holds debt limit talks with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. May 22, 2023 .REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Biden has resisted Republican proposals to toughen work requirements for poverty programs and loosen oil and gas drilling rules, according to Democratic Rep. Mark Takano.

Representative Kevin Hern, who heads the powerful Republican study committee, told Reuters a deal was likely by Friday afternoon.

‘TIME IS UP’

On Thursday, Democrats focused their attacks on what they say would be devastating cuts to federal veterans assistance — ranging from health care and food assistance to housing assistance — if the Republicans were successful in the negotiations.

“Time is up for all these games here,” Democratic Rep. Don Davis, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said at a news conference.

A US default could upend global financial markets and plunge the US into recession.

Ratings agency DBRS Morningstar put the United States on watch for possible downgrade on Thursday, echoing similar warnings from Fitch, Moody’s and Scope Ratings. Another agency, S&P Global, downgraded US debt following a similar debt ceiling standoff in 2011.

The months-long stalemate spooked Wall Street, weighing on U.S. stocks and driving up the country’s cost of borrowing.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said concerns over the debt ceiling had so far driven up the government’s interest charges by $80 million.

Lawmakers must regularly raise the debt ceiling they impose on themselves to cover the cost of spending and tax cuts they have already approved.

House lawmakers will have three days to read any debt ceiling bill before they have to vote on it.

McCarthy insisted any deal must cut discretionary spending next year and cap spending growth in years to come, to slow the growth of US debt, now equal to the economy’s annual output .

He also said he briefly touched on negotiations with former President Donald Trump, who publicly urged Republicans to allow a default if they don’t meet their targets.

Biden has proposed freezing spending at current levels next year and has offered several tax increases to help reduce debt.

Lawmakers on the right and left flanks of the parties are growing increasingly frustrated. Republican Representative Chip Roy, a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus group, insisted any deal must include the deep spending cuts they passed last month.

Some Democrats, meanwhile, say Biden hasn’t talked enough about the downsides of Republican-proposed spending cuts, unlike McCarthy who briefed reporters multiple times a day.

“I urge the president to use the power of the bullying pulpit of the presidency,” Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford said.

Reporting by Nandita Bose, Jarrett Renshaw, David Morgan, Richard Cowan, Moira Warburton, Trevor Hunnicutt, Douglas Gillison, Gram Slattery, Dan Burns and Karen Brettell; written by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Scott Malone, Mary Milliken, Alistair Bell, Rosalba O’Brien, Nick Zieminski and Deepa Babington

