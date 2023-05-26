3 AI roles currently hiring in the UK





The technology is definitely in the age of generative AI. The generative AI craze shows no signs of abating, says Frances Karamouzis, a renowned VP analyst at Gartner, an IT research and consulting firm.

Organizations are scrambling to decide how much cash to pour into generative AI solutions, which products are worth investing in, when to start, and how to mitigate the risks that come with this new technology.

Many people use or benefit from AI on a daily basis, from assistive speakers to maps and even auto-correction, but it was the introduction of the open-source base model that made the technology widely accessible for the first time.

As a result, it has tens of millions of end users. ChatGPT hit the public consciousness like a juggernaut, experiencing the fastest growth in consumer application history. It took just two months for the platform to reach over 100 million users.

Compare that to TikTok, which took about 9 months to reach the same benchmark after launch. Instagram took longer, about two and a half years. It took Google Translate six and a half years to reach this milestone.

And people don’t just find out about it. They are also using generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT and other related tools such as image generators DALL-E and Midjourney.

ChatGPT has a simple interface that is easy to use. Ask a question and it will often come back with a fairly sophisticated answer. You can generate Python code, write cover letters for job applications, detailed travel itineraries, and more.

growth field

A recent Pitchbook report identified several key areas ripe for opportunity. This includes supply chain technology, web3, insurtech, healthcare IT, climate technology and more.

It’s no surprise, then, that AI startups are raising significant cash even in the current funding winter environment. According to another recent PitchBook report, VCs increased funding for generative AI from $408 million in 2018 to $4.5 billion in 2022.

Angel and seed deals grew to 107 deals and investments of $358.3 million in 2022 compared to 41 deals that generated $102.8 million in 2018.

something to see

In the UK, AI is a rapidly growing sector with the number of AI companies increasing by 688% over the past decade. In general, companies in this space are in their infancy and more than half of the UK’s 1,684 active high-growth AI companies are at the seed stage.

So, which companies should you pay attention to?

In healthcare, Charm Therapeutics develops innovative medicines through 3D deep learning and cutting-edge drug discovery technology.

Super Payments, a fintech company, enables free payments for businesses and offers members shopping with more rewards.

In the insurance technology space, Send Technology Solutions is developing AI-powered software that helps companies manage and automate insurance processes, including underwriting and pricing capabilities.

Data company Optalitix provides predictive analytics and decision optimization software solutions across models and estimates to speed up processes and reduce costs.

In supply chain management, Solvo.ai is something to keep an eye on. The AI-powered supply chain optimization platform provides demand forecasting, inventory optimization and transportation management.

AI Roles Hiring Now

If you are in the market for a new role in AI, the UKTN Job Board is an essential first stop. It includes thousands of jobs across the tech sector, including three below.

Darktrace, a global leader in cybersecurity AI, has a range of jobs available, including information security analyst roles in London. Supports and operates the day-to-day activities of the information security team to ensure that security initiatives, controls and governance processes are implemented and remain appropriate over time.

Microsoft’s Applied Sciences Group has several exciting projects that will nurture innovative technologies for next-generation hardware products and shape the way computers and other devices perceive users and their environments. Our team is growing and we are looking for a Senior ML Software Engineer. Integrate LLMs and other large models to run on devices and maintain and track model performance to map new networks onto dedicated silicon.

Zilch is looking for a senior ML ops engineer in London. Design data pipelines and engineering infrastructure to support enterprise machine learning systems at scale, and work with data scientists to take offline models and turn them into real machine learning production systems.

Visit the UKTN Job Board today for more jobs in AI, ML and Computer Vision.

This article is part of a paid partnership with the job market Jobbio to share the most exciting UK tech jobs with UKTN readers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uktech.news/partnership/ai-roles-hiring-uk-20230525 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos