US military gets mixed signals from industry on radio as a service





US Army officials in PHILADELPHIA are considering the continuation of an initiative known as radio as a service, after receiving industry feedback that ranged from enthusiasm to skepticism.

The Army posted a request for information regarding Tactics as a Service, a potential pivot away from traditional means of purchasing and maintaining radios, and received 15 responses in March.

Contributions ranged from people wanting to be the process manager to people providing us with everything a lower tactical network needs, Colonel Shermoan Daiyaan, Project Manager for Tactical Radios in the Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical, or PEO C3T, said May 24 at an industry conference in Philadelphia.

At the same time, other vendors came back and said, no, weren’t going to play, Daiyaan said. It was an answer, and it’s data. Well, appreciate that and take that to heart.

The military has hundreds of thousands of radios too numerous to upgrade quickly and cheaply given security delays and constant competition with China and Russia, which have sophisticated signals intelligence that can head into the communications. Department heads said the as-a-service method, while , could reduce costs and increase scalability.

RELATED

As originally teased in December by Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo, radio as a service would be more akin to a subscription offered by some consumer product manufacturers. This could mirror other agreements in which companies provide goods and services on an ongoing basis, keep them up to date, and manage quality control.

We left this RFI very open, very generic. We approached it from: We don’t want to shape your response, Daiyaan said. It’s such a novel idea that we didn’t want to take things off the table.

The colonel expects to speak with senior leaders about the effort in the coming weeks. PEO C3T is responsible for revamping the Army’s battlefield connectivity tools.

What we’re trying to figure out is if there’s anything to explore, Daiyaan said. I believe there is something to explore.

Colin Demarest is a reporter at C4ISRNET, where he covers military networking, cyber and IT. Colin previously covered the Department of Energy and its National Nuclear Security Administration, including Cold War cleanup and nuclear weapons development for a South Carolina daily. Colin is also an award-winning photographer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/c2-comms/2023/05/25/us-army-receives-mixed-signals-from-industry-on-radio-as-a-service/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos