



The Norwegian company said it could send mobile balers to producers that would normally go from waste plants to energy, but could not do so if the purchase was adjusted for unscheduled maintenance, planned closures or other reasons.

Geminor explained that due to the growing demand for short-term baling services, they have assembled a team over the spring to train local waste producers across the UK on efficient baling at RDF for export or storage.

The Norwegian company reasoned that since exports of secondary fuel depend on safe packaging, a short packaging device would facilitate more efficient exports. They have the capacity to bale 300 tonnes of RDF for export, the company claimed.

Geminor Norway’s operations manager, Petur Thor Haftorsson, took charge of the Nordic baling team in the UK this spring.

He said: This mobile device has been common in Scandinavia for several years, but this is the first bale operation of this kind in the UK.

Capacities vary, but the Flexus machine can stack 250 to 300 tonnes of bales per day using recycled plastic foil when operating 24 hours a day. Work is proceeding as planned and we are currently seeing great potential for mobile services in the UK.

The company currently requires on-site short-term baling services.

demand

Geminor says a team at Geminor Norway has been responsible for installing mobile packaging units at multiple locations in the UK and demand is growing.

Chris Baggley, Principal Account Manager, Geminor UK, said: The short-term baling device Geminor is currently building is to promote more efficient exports.

The unpredictable market is making many companies reluctant to invest in their own machinery and packaging capabilities. Therefore, some companies currently require on-site short-term baling services.

