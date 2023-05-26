Man who crashed into barrier near White House not a U.S. citizen, prosecutor says





The man with a Nazi flag who authorities say crashed a U-Haul truck into a security fence outside the White House on Monday and told investigators he would kill President Biden is not a U.S. citizen or legal resident, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday.

The new details came during the initial hearing for 19-year-old Sai Varshith Kandula in US District Court in DC, where he faces a single count of destroying property in the incident that drew national media attention. No one was hurt, but authorities say Kandula said he was ready to commit acts of violence as part of a plan to seize power.

A fuller picture of Kandula also began to emerge from an acquaintance, who attended high school with him in suburban St. Louis. Errion Barfield said he and other friends were shocked by the allegations against Kandula, whom he described as calm and kind.

Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather ordered Kandula held until a bail hearing on Tuesday. Special Assistant United States Attorney Alexander Schneider argued that Kandula should be detained because he was in danger of fleeing and his attack was violent and intended to disrupt the government.

Schneider said Kandulas’ last known address was in Chesterfield, Missouri, but did not say what country he was from or when he arrived in the United States.

Deputy Federal Public Defender Diane Shrewsbury, who was appointed to represent Kandula, did not offer Kandula’s defense in court and declined to comment after the hearing. Kandula, who appeared in an orange jumpsuit, did not plead and spoke only to answer judges’ questions.

Barfield, who was on the track team with Kandula at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo., wrote in a series of Facebook posts to The Washington Post that he struggled to reconcile the actions Kandula is accused of. to have taken with the person he knew. Barfield wrote that Kandula kept to himself and wouldn’t hurt a fly.

Barfield was particularly surprised by the alleged threat to kill the president. Barfield wrote that Kandula liked to wear a surgical mask with Bidens’ name on it during the pandemic because it would elicit a backlash from people in Marquette, which Barfield described as conservative.

Barfield and Kandula had an introduction to computer science class together, and they had discussed pursuing a career in computer engineering. Barfield wrote that he had never heard Kandula support the Nazis, and that he did not appear to struggle with mental illness. Kandula had many friends in high school, Barfield wrote.

Kandula is graduating from Marquette in 2022, school officials said. He also played on the tennis team and served on the student council. His family did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

He was a good boy, Barfield wrote in a post. He was very, very nice.

Varshith Kandula, 19, of Missouri, faces multiple charges after police say he intentionally ran over a rental U-Haul near the White House on May 22. (Video: The Washington Post)

The incident began shortly before 9:40 p.m. Monday when a Park Police officer saw an orange U-Haul truck roll down a sidewalk near Lafayette Square, sending pedestrians running away, according to charging documents.

The truck then twice struck metal bollards that prevent vehicles from entering Lafayette Square, just north of the White House, according to the documents. The crash caused smoke to leak out the front of the vehicle and fluid leaks. The policeman got out of his vehicle to investigate.

Kandula got out of the truck and removed a red and white flag with a Nazi swastika from a backpack he was carrying, according to the charging documents. At that time, the officer ordered Kandula to the ground and detained him.

A search of Kandula and the U-Haul revealed no weapons, ammunition or explosives, according to the charging documents.

After being taken into custody, Kandula told Secret Service agents he flew from St. Louis to DC on a one-way ticket, arriving around 8 p.m. Monday, according to the charging documents. After landing, he rented a U-Haul near Dulles Airport and drove straight to the White House.

Kandula told officers his plan, which he said had been in the works for six months, was to go to the White House, seize power and be in charge of the nation, according to charging documents. He said he would kill the president, if that’s what I have to do, the documents say.

He also told authorities he bought the flag because the Nazis have a great history and he admired their authoritarian nature, eugenics and their unique world order, according to the charging documents. He called Adolf Hitler a strong leader and said he would hurt anyone who got in my way, the documents show.

US Parks Police previously said he was charged with threatening to kill the president and other charges, but court records show he faces only one charge related to the destruction of property. Kandula faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

