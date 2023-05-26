The U.S. economy grew faster in the first quarter than previously reported





Washington, D.C. CNN —

U.S. economic growth in the first three months of the year has been faster than expected, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, rose at an annualized rate of 1.3% in the first quarter, compared with an initial estimate of 1.1% released last month. GDP is adjusted for inflation and seasonality.

The change was primarily due to an upward revision to investment in private inventory, which includes finished goods, materials and work-in-progress held for a later date. This means that inventory investment weighed less on GDP earlier this year.

GDP grew at a slower pace from January to March compared to the previous quarter and came in below economists’ expectations. Robust consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic output, helped fuel growth in the first quarter, along with strong government spending. Firms reduced their capital expenditures during this period.

For now, economic activity seems to be holding up. Retail sales rebounded in April after two months of declines, rising 0.4% seasonally adjusted from the previous month. Employers added 253,000 jobs in April, a significant gain, and the average hourly wage rose 0.5% that month.

Private-sector business activity grew at a healthy pace in May, driven mainly by the services sector, according to preliminary survey data released by S&P Global on Tuesday. Service businesses reported stronger demand, greater ease in hiring workers and increased optimism for business activity in the year ahead. Meanwhile, the U.S. manufacturing sector slipped back into contractionary territory in May as manufacturers reported significantly weaker demand.

US economic expansion accelerated in May, but a growing dichotomy is evident, Chris Williamson, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, wrote in a statement. As service sector companies benefit from a post-pandemic surge in demand, particularly for travel and leisure, manufacturers are struggling with overcrowded warehouses and a dearth of new orders as spending is diverted from goods to services.

Strong leisure spending is expected in the coming summer months as consumers open their wallets for in-person experiences such as travel and dining. This means large businesses for leisure and hospitality, which could also support employment levels in this industry.

The Commerce Department releases April figures for household spending, personal income and the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge on Friday.

It looks like consumers are still in good shape and we attribute that to low debt levels, strong balance sheets in terms of high savings levels, so we expect spending to remain positive in the second quarter, Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust, told CNN in an interview. I think we’ll continue to see a strong economy, and that’s best measured by the labor market.

Still, Federal Reserve economists predict a mild recession later in the year. Economists, including former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, believe an economic slowdown is needed to cool the labor market and subsequently bring inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target.

However, the extent to which tighter credit standards and the lagged effects of monetary policy will weigh on the economy remains uncertain. Fed officials speculated that these factors could have a bigger effect than expected, according to the minutes of the Fed’s May policy-making meeting released Wednesday.

In discussing sources of downside risk to economic activity, participants raised the possibility that the cumulative tightening of monetary policy could affect economic activity more than expected, and that further strains in the banking sector could arise. turn out to be larger than expected, according to the minutes.

