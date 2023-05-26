Debt ceiling deal in sight as Biden and Republicans continue to negotiate | american politics





On Thursday, Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers looked set to strike a deal to cut spending and raise the debt ceiling, with little time to spare to avoid a potential default that could wreak havoc on the economy and communities. global markets.

The deal negotiators are considering would raise the government’s debt ceiling to $31.4 billion for two years while capping spending on most items, a U.S. official told Reuters. It would also increase funding for discretionary spending for military and veterans while essentially holding non-defense discretionary spending at current-year levels, the official said.

The deal would specify the total amount the government could spend on discretionary programs, including housing and education, according to a person familiar with the talks. The two sides, who met virtually on Thursday, are only $70 billion apart out of a total figure believed to be well over $1 billion, another source said.

Republican negotiators backed away from plans to increase military spending while cutting non-military spending and instead backed a push by the White House to treat the two budget items more equally. Conversations are expected to continue into the night.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters Thursday night that the two sides had not reached an agreement. We knew it wouldn’t be easy, he said.

The U.S. House adjourned Thursday for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but lawmakers were told to be ready to return to vote if a deal is reached.

Lawmakers left Washington for their home districts as advisers to McCarthy, and members of the Biden administration continued to haggle over details.

President McCarthy and I have had several productive conversations, and our teams continue to meet as we speak, in fact, and they are moving forward, Biden said Thursday at the White House. There will be no default, and it is time for Congress to act now.

Stressing that default was not an option, Biden said negotiations have focused on creating the outlines of a budget that can win bipartisan support, as the president and McCarthy clash over their competing visions. for America.

President McCarthy and I have a very different view of who should bear the burden of the extra effort to get our finances in order, Biden said. I don’t believe that the entire burden should rest on the backs of middle-class and working-class Americans. My House Republican friends disagree.

With just a week to go before the potential June 1 deadline, negotiators plan to continue their efforts to reach a deal over the holiday weekend. Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday, McCarthy said the previous days’ talks continued well past midnight and negotiators met around the clock until a deal was reached.

I thought we had made progress, McCarthy said. There are still a few outstanding issues and I have asked our teams to work 24/7.

Congressman Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, one of the lead Republican negotiators in the talks, said he did not expect a deal to be announced Thursday.

Everything is sensitive right now, McHenry told reporters. There is a balance to be found and there is still a lot of work to do. But the work that was being done was focusing on an increasingly narrow range of issues.

skip newsletter promotion

Start the day with America’s best stories, plus today’s must-reads from across the Guardian

“,”newsletterId”:”us-morning-newsletter”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you First Thing every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content sponsored by outside parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Defense spending emerged as a key point of tension in the talks, as congressional Republicans pushed to exempt the Pentagon from possible budget cuts. Democrats have flatly rejected that proposal, insisting they won’t allow non-defense priorities like education and health care to bear any proposed cuts.

According to the Associated Press, Republicans have expressed openness to the idea of ​​keeping defense spending at levels proposed by the Biden administration while redirecting some of the funds previously allocated to the Internal Revenue Service.

As negotiators moved closer to a deal, some far-right lawmakers complicated things for McCarthy by adding additional demands to their budget wish list.

On Thursday, members of the House Freedom Caucus sent a letter to McCarthy asking him to add border security provisions to the debt ceiling bill while cutting funding for the construction of a new headquarters for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

They also demanded that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen provide evidence to support the threat of a default as soon as June 1.

The power of an undivided Republican party guided by conservative principles cannot be overstated, the Republican members wrote to McCarthy. As you navigate the debt limit debate, you are the guardian of this unity and will determine whether it continues to grow stronger and mark this Congress historically or if it evaporates.

The letter pointed out that McCarthy would likely need Democratic support to secure a compromise on the debt ceiling in the House, but his colleagues across the aisle have been sharply critical of Republican proposed spending cuts. and their decision to leave Washington without a deal.

Republicans have decided to leave town, Progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said in a floor speech Thursday. They blame the Democrats, saying we spend too much. For anyone who wants to entertain this thought, I ask you to think of the last time someone said in this country that the government was doing too much for them, that their social security check was too high, that teachers were overpaid. When was the last time anyone heard or saw this?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/may/25/us-debt-ceiling-deal-house-memorial-day-weekend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos