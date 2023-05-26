British Royal Navy contemplates and concerns about illegal Chinese salvage of World War II shipwrecks





USNI News said an illegal salvage operation by China that raided two British World War II battleship wrecks off the Malaysian coast to find scraps of steel, aluminum and brass parts sparked statements of concern from the Royal Navy.

According to local media reports, Chuan Hong 68 used a large dredge crane to scrap metal from the wrecks of the battleship HMS Prince of Wales (52) and the battlecruiser HMS Repulse. She was both sunk by Japanese bombers on 10 December 1941, days after Pearl Harbor, with the loss of 840 sailors.

Professional diver Hazz Zain reported illegal commercial activity to local authorities after a local fisherman discovered the dredge at the wreck site, the New Straits Times reported this week.

The head of the Museum of the Royal Navy, in a statement on Tuesday, shed light on how vulnerable historic sites to illegal salvage are to thieves seeking to plunder war graves.

What we need is an underwater naval heritage management strategy that can better protect or commemorate these ships. Dominic Tweddle said it could include targeted target salvage. If resources are secured correctly, existing Royal Navy loss lists can be enhanced into essential tools to begin understanding, researching, and managing more than 5,000 wrecks before they are lost forever.

The wreckage site is located in Malaysia’s Economic Expansion Zone. Authorities there told the news agency they were investigating the reported looting of the two boats and materials found in a beachside dump that could have come from them.

The battleship lies upside down in 223 feet of water near Kuantan in the South China Sea. The battlecruiser’s wreckage is miles away.

According to news reports from the UK and Australia, the salvage vessel Chuan Hong 68 was dredging with a deep-reach crane for the high-quality steel used to build the two battleships. Steel can be smelted for other uses. Its value comes from its steel production prior to nuclear weapons and use, and is important for its use in the manufacture of some scientific and medical equipment.

Rescue boats have been operating in the area since earlier this year, new agencies report.

British news organizations frequently reported on previous illegal dredging of this and other sites for steel, copper and purpose-built propellers. For example, The Guardian reported that at least 40 ships were destroyed in these operations six years ago.

In addition to British warships, there are already wrecks of 40 destroyed Australian, Dutch and Japanese warships and merchant ships off the coast of Indonesia and Singapore.

The New Straits Times reported that the Chuan Hong 68 is wanted by Indonesian authorities for looting the wreckage of the sunken Dutch battleships HNLMS De Ruyter, HNLMS Java and HNLMS Kortenaer in the Java Sea.

The US Navy has also expressed concern about its own wrecks in the western Pacific. To the south, the Prince of Wales and Repulse were sunk in the Battle of Sunda Strait on 1 March 1942, and the cruiser USS Houston (CA-30) and Australian battleship HMASPerth were sunk a few months later. More than 350 people died when Perth sank.

USNI News reports that the United States and Australia have worked with Indonesia to preserve the site as a war grave.

Five years ago, the British Ministry of Defense dispatched a task force of survey vessels to the area to investigate the condition of the wreck, fearing illegal dredging, salvaging and looting. The Pentagon said it would also monitor the water with satellites to track activity near the site.

We are upset by the loss of our naval heritage and the impact it has on our understanding of British naval history, Twiddle said.

