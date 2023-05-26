Russia Ukraine latest news: Vladimir Putin’s ally Medvedev says Russia war could last for decades





G7 Summit: Zelensky and Fumio Kishida lay flowers at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most senior advisers has predicted that the war in Ukraine could last for decades with protracted fighting between armistices.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said during a visit to Vietnam that the conflict would last for a very long time, perhaps decades.

As long as there is such power, there will be, say, a three-year truce, two-year conflict, and everything will repeat itself, Putin’s powerful deputy chairman of the Security Council continues, saying that Ukraine is a Nazi state.

At the forefront, Russian Wagnerian mercenaries began handing over Bahmut’s position to regular Russian troops within five days of claiming to have completed the capture of the devastated eastern Ukrainian city.

But Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hannah Maliar said Wagner had only handed over positions outside and inside the city, and Wagner fighters remained.

Wagner’s commander, Yevgeny Prigozin, said he was prepared to send his troops back to Bakhmut if the regulars were experiencing difficulties.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1685070554 Putin allies say war in Ukraine could last for decades.

Arfan Rai May 26, 2023 04:09

1685082057Russian Medvedev “If Ukraine accepts nuclear weapons, a preemptive strike is necessary”

If the West provides nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Russia will have to launch a preemptive strike, the Russian news agency quoted former President Dmitry Medvedev as saying on Friday, citing Russia’s deputy chairman of the Security Council.

There are irreversible laws in war. As for nuclear weapons, there will have to be a preemptive strike, Medvedev said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev

(AFP via Getty Images)

Maryam Zakir-HussainMay 26, 2023 07:20

1685079909Russians for revenge against Putin: Start to liberate Russia.

The fighters are energized after a cross-border mission, flaunting captured BRT armored vehicles and machine guns among battle trophies, while vowing further strikes in the long campaign and predicting the downfall of Vladimir Putin.

They didn’t invade Russia on behalf of Ukraine, they launched a war of liberation, declares Denis Kapustin, head of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) in a camp in northeastern Ukraine. We went back to our hometown. There were no Ukrainian soldiers with us. They do not appear on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is our internal problem, he argues.

Russians out for vengeance on Putin

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Russian Free Corps were formed in Ukraine after the invasion of Moscow. Now the militia is fighting against the Kremlin and trying to overthrow the president. Kim Sengupta Report

Arfan Rai May 26, 2023 06:45

1685078956Ukraine frees 106 Bahmut soldiers from Russian captivity

Volodymyr Zelensky announced that more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers, initially considered missing from the battlefield, had fought last night in the Battle of Bakhmut.

Today our team got another positive result from working on an exchange. We returned 106 more of our fighters from Russian captivity. They fought in the Bakhmut sector, Mr. Zelensky said in his night speech.

“It is very important that there was absolutely no information about many of the 106 people considered missing,” he added. But we found them. We brought them home. 8 officers, 98 soldiers

Arfan Rai May 26, 2023 06:29

1685078399Putin’s allies threaten pre-emptive strike: irreversible laws of war’

One of the Russian president’s closest aides has said that if the West provides nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Russia will have to strike first.

There are irreversible laws in war. According to Russian state media, former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said there must be a preemptive strike when it comes to nuclear weapons.

Arfan Rai May 26, 2023 06:19

1685076315A dangerous new front is about to explode as war in Ukraine spills over Russia

Earlier this week, an unknown number of paramilitary groups entered the Russian region of Belgorod from Ukraine.

Details are unclear and debatable, but what appears to have happened is essentially the following. They captured border posts, attacked several villages on the Russian side of the border north of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, and advanced several tens of kilometers. to Russia before being defeated by the Russian army.

Russia claims they killed 70 people, but there is no confirmation.

Ukraine said it was two Russian volunteer groups opposed to President Putin that operated independently of the Kiev government. Russia says Ukrainian saboteurs and terrorists are operating with the full knowledge and support of Kiev. But who was behind this raid is a secondary detail to the fact that it happened.

Read the full story here.

Arfan Rai May 26, 2023 05:45

1685073600 Thanks to everyone who gave this result – Zelensky

Ukraine is celebrating the return of more than 100 soldiers from captivity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter today that our team has achieved another positive result from the exchange work.

Returned 106 more warriors from captivity. They fought in the Bahmut sector. It is very important that we have absolutely no information about many of these 106 people. They were considered missing. But we found them.

We brought them home. 8 officers, 98 soldiers, sergeants… Thank you all for this result.

William Mata May 26, 2023 05:00

1685073324Wagner begins handing over the Bahmut to the Russian regular army

Russia’s Wagner civilian army began handing over the Bahmut position to Russian regular forces yesterday, five days after announcing that it had completely captured the devastated eastern Ukrainian city following the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

From 5:00 this morning, from May 25 to June 1, most (Wagner’s) units will be redeployed to camps in the rear, Wagner’s chief of staff, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a video. The leader of the mercenaries, wearing combat gear, stood by a block of war-torn dwellings.

But Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hannah Maliar said Wagner had only handed over posts outside the city, but Wagner fighters remained inside the city.

Prigozhin said his combat unit was ready to return to the city if needed.

Arfan Rai May 26, 2023 04:55

1685070000Photo: May 25, Ukraine

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) receive post-exchange medical assistance during Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

(via Reuters)

Ihor Medunov walks next to a police boat on a flooded island caused by Russia’s chaotic control of the downstream Kakhovka Dam during a Russian attack on Ukraine near Zaporizhzhia.

(Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the graduation ceremony at Johns Hopkins University via live TV from Ukraine.

(AP)

The photo, taken with a smartphone, shows an elderly woman sitting on a bench on a warm spring day in central Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, waving to a crow.

(AFP via Getty Images)

William Mata May 26, 2023 04:00

1685069359Ukraine warns of increased risk from missile attack this morning

Kyiv’s military authorities warned of an increasing risk of a Russian missile attack early today, adding that air defenses were operating.

Increased missile risk! The Kyiv Regional Military Administration said in a Telegram message that air defenses were operating in the region.

Russia has targeted all of Ukraine, and Kiev in particular, in recent months with coordinated strikes of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles in an attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses.

But Kiev said it had knocked out most Russian missiles heading for Ukrainian cities with a high success rate since April.

Details of possible damage are not immediately available.

Arfan Rai May 26, 2023 03:49

