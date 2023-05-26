The Treasury sanctions the boss of the Wagner group in Mali





WASHINGTON Today, the U.S. Department of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov (Maslov), the head of the paramilitary units of the Russian private military company Wagner (Wagner Group) and its top administrator based in mali. The Wagner group and its leader, Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, are sanctioned by multiple authorities, in particular for having supported Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Wagner Group may attempt to obscure its efforts to acquire military hardware for use in Ukraine, including working through Mali and other countries where it has a foothold. The United States opposes efforts by any country to help Russia through the Wagner Group.

Treasury sanctions against the Wagner Group’s top representative in Mali identify and disrupt a key agent supporting the group’s global operations, said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. The presence of the Wagner Group on the African continent is a destabilizing force for any country that allows the deployment of the group’s resources on its sovereign territory.

IVAN ALEXANDROVITCH MASLOV

Maslov, a Russian national, is a senior Wagner Group security official who was assigned by Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin and Dmitriy Valeryevich Utkin (Utkin) to lead Wagner Group mercenary units in Mali. The United States, United Kingdom, European Union and Canada have previously sanctioned Prigozhin and Utkin. Maslov worked in close coordination with Malian government officials to execute the deployment of Wagner groups in Mali. In his role as senior administrator of the Wagner Group, Maslov secured quarters for incoming Wagner Group forces deployed in Mali. Maslov organizes meetings between Prigozhin and government officials from several African countries. Maslov worked to carry out the interests of the Wagner Group in the extractive sector.

OFAC designated Maslov pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 14024 for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Wagner Group.

THE WAGNER GROUP

The United States has sanctioned numerous entities and individuals, on multiple continents, who support the destabilizing activity of the Wagner Group. The Wagner Group has interfered in and destabilized African countries, committing widespread human rights abuses and appropriating natural resources. The Wagner Group has also been involved in Kremlin-backed combat operations around the world and is a key player in supporting Putin’s war against Ukraine. As the Russian army struggled on the battlefield, Putin resorted to the Wagner Group to pursue the war of his choice. More recently, in Sudan, the Wagner Group supplied the Sudan Rapid Support Forces with surface-to-air missiles to fight against the Sudanese army, contributing to a protracted armed conflict that is only worsening the chaos in the region.

The Wagner group could seek to transit material acquisitions for Ukraine via Mali, and is ready to use false papers for these transactions. There are indications that the Wagner Group attempted to purchase military systems from foreign suppliers and funnel these weapons through Mali as a third party. For example, Wagner Group employees may have attempted to work through Mali to acquire combat equipment such as mines, unmanned aerial vehicles, radar, and counter-battery systems for use in Ukraine.

On June 20, 2017, OFAC designated the Wagner Group pursuant to EO 13660 to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have engaged, directly or indirectly, in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability, sovereignty or territorial integrity. of Ukraine, and on November 15, 2022, the Department of State renamed the Wagner Group pursuant to EO 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Russia. The Wagner Group has also been sanctioned by Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

On January 26, 2023, OFAC renamed the Wagner Group pursuant to EO 13581, as amended by EO 13863, to be a foreign person who is a significant transnational criminal organization. Wagner Group personnel have engaged in a continuing pattern of serious criminal activity, including mass executions, rape, child abduction and physical abuse in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali. On the same day, OFAC designated the Wagner Group pursuant to EO 13667 to be responsible for, complicit in, or participating in the targeting of women, children, or civilians to commit acts of violence, kidnapping, forced displacement, or attacks on schools, hospitals, religious sites, or places where civilians seek refuge, or by conduct that would constitute a serious abuse or violation of human rights or violation of international law humanitarian aid in relation to the CAR.

IMPLICATIONS OF SANCTIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the Designated Person described above that is in the United States or in the possession or control of US Persons is blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, all entities owned, directly or indirectly, individually or collectively, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempted, OFAC regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or in transit through) the United States that involve property or interests in property of named or otherwise blocked persons.

OFAC’s sanctioning authority and integrity stems not only from OFAC’s ability to designate and add individuals to the SDN List, but also from its willingness to remove individuals from the SDN List in accordance with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about positive behavior change. For more information on the process for requesting removal from an OFAC list, including the SDN list, please refer to OFAC’s 897 Frequently Asked Questions here. For detailed information on the process of submitting an OFAC sanctions list removal request, please click here.

For more information on today’s nominee, click here.

###

