



CHICAGO (May 25, 2023) — The quarterfinals of the 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, the American football national championship, have been scheduled for June 6-7. Matches from all four rounds will air on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and Bleacher Report platforms. CBS Sports to Exclusively Host 2023 Open Cup Semi-Finals and Final; more information will be announced at a later date.

The quarter-final round begins on Tuesday, June 6 with FC Cincinnati (Division I-MLS) and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (Div. II-USL Championship) facing off at TQL Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on the Bleacher app Report and B/R Football. Youtube. Chicago Fire FC (MLS) and Houston Dynamo (MLS) will also face off at SeatGeek Stadium in the other nightly contest at 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Wednesday’s action pits Birmingham Legion (USLC) against Inter Miami CF (MLS) at Protective Stadium at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network before Real Salt Lake (MLS) and LA Galaxy (MLS) battle for the last ticket for the semi-finals of the tournament at 9:30 p.m. on the B/R app and B/R Football YouTube.

In addition to live coverage of quarterfinal matches, CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide in-depth analysis of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup through its live studio programming, including MORNING FOOTY and BOX 2 BOX. CBS Sports will also provide additional editorial coverage on CBSSports.com and on its @CBSSportsGolazo social accounts.

About the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

Now in its 108th edition, the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup American Football National Championship has crowned a champion since 1914 every year except 2020 and 2021. The storied tournament is played on a knockout match basis and is open to all professionals. and amateur teams affiliated with US Soccer. In 1999, the oldest running national football competition in the United States was renamed in honor of American football pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The winner of the 2023 US Open Cup will earn $300,000 in prize money, a place in the 2024 Concacaf Champions League and will have their name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy, one of the oldest nationally contested trophies in the world. American team sports, now on permanent display in the National Football Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will win $100,000, while the team that progresses the most in each lower division wins a cash prize of $25,000.

Orlando City SC (Division-I, MLS) are the defending Open Cup champions, having claimed the club’s first tournament title following a 3-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC (Div. II, USL Championship) on September 7, 2022 in a final played in front of a full house at Orlandos Exploria Stadium.

usopencup.com is the official website of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Fans can also follow the competition on Twitter and Instagram @OpenCup and Facebook @OfficialOpenCup.

