What sleepwalking teaches us about trauma





Imagine getting up in the middle of the night and starting to drive your car around town or making a big dish of dog food and eating it – and although your eyes are wide open, you’re sleeping soundly. Although these experiences sound like fiction, they are examples of a curious condition occurring near sleep known as “sleepwalking.” Sleepwalking is a so-called ‘wakefulness disorder’ – a form of partial wakefulness during sleep – which affects around 2.5% of adults and up to 14% of children. And it is this strange phenomenon that not only gives us profound insight into how dissociative mechanisms during sleep occur and how they can break down, but also provides clues to the nature of consciousness itself.

More from TIME

Each night, you go through 90-minute sleep cycles, going through unique stages. During “light sleep” (known as stages 1 and 2), your heart rate and body temperature drop, a kind of transition phase between wakefulness and sleep. But it’s in “deep sleep” (stage 3) that your brain engages in essential housework for your body. These include releasing hormones to repair your skin, replenish your cardiovascular and immune systems, and create new memories. During this time, your neurons literally shrink, allowing cerebrospinal fluid to bathe your brain and flush out harmful toxins. Deep sleep is a form of restorative sleep, and often it is difficult to wake the sleeper. The fourth stage, the so-called rapid eye movement sleep or “REM” sleep for short, is called “REM sleep”. And for good reason: your blood pressure, heart rate and breathing speed up, and your brain waves speed up. If we listen to the activity of neurons during REM, they resemble those of wakefulness. We have our most vivid, realistic, and emotional dreams during REM sleep. To prevent you from having these REM dreams and hurting yourself, your brain temporarily paralyzes your entire body. This transition is tightly controlled by chemicals released from the lower part of the brain that switch you between sleep and wakefulness.

Read more: Why sleep paralysis makes you see ghosts

Sleepwalking does not occur during REM sleep, but during deep sleep, dispelling the myth that the sleepwalker is a confused dreamer wandering around the house and having bizarre dreams. This is almost never the case. Not surprisingly, sleepwalking is more common early in the night when deep sleep is abundant.

Unlike REM, the activity of the cortex during deep sleep – which sits on the outer layer of the brain, almost like a motorcycle helmet – is significantly slowed. But this architecture of deep sleep can sometimes inadvertently break down: the awakening of the emotional seat of the brain, the so-called “limbic system”, can become overactive and tickle the cortex resting above it, which causes it to partially awaken the person from deep sleep. Indeed, this excitement results in the brain being awake and asleep at the same time, as if the worlds of sleep and waking were colliding.

Neural neighborhoods important for logical thinking and self-awareness like the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (bands of cellular tissue on the front surfaces of both cerebral hemispheres) remain dormant while areas involved in movement are largely awake. The first explains why the sleeper is so uncontrolled, confused and completely lacking in insight; the latter why the person can move freely. Emotional brain centers and the lower part of the brain essential for the sense of balance are also activated. Interestingly, the memory region of the brain, a hippocampus-like structure behind your ears, is closed. This is why the sleeper does not remember these sleepwalking expeditions.

Although it’s unclear exactly what would trigger the brain to enter this strange state of sleep and wakefulness simultaneously, genes play an important role. In fact, a person can experience sleepwalking 10 times more frequently if a close family member (a so-called first-degree relative) also experiences it. You are also more than 5% more likely to experience it if your identical twin (who shares 100% of your genes) compared to your non-identical twin (who shares 50%).

Stress can also trigger sleepwalking, or at least make it more frequent and severe in people with these genes. Mental anguish is a major source of brain arousal that is hard to turn off at night, known as nocturnal arousal. A striking example is that of those who have experienced trauma. A recent study showed that patients with PTSD have longer and longer awakenings than healthy people – they just can’t maintain their sleep.

People who experience trauma are more likely to wake up during deep sleep because their overall sleep architecture is fragmented. Due to an excited “emotional brain”, specifically an almond-like structure buried behind the ears called the amygdala, a person who has suffered a trauma tends to fall asleep and sleepy. The amygdala, which makes us feel apprehensive and fearful, dances with activity in traumatized people and, surprisingly, has often swelled in size compared to those without trauma.

Additionally, traumatized people also have fewer and finer nerve fibers running from the front part of the cortex and to their emotional brain that helps control it, much like the brakes on a car. Their emotional brain has virtually free reign, which makes their brain vulnerable to being awakened during the deepest sleep.

Uncontrollable wakefulness and the inability to sleep soundly also explain why this phenomenon is common in children in particular. In about 80% of cases. sleepwalking disappears by the time children become teenagers. This is because the frontal cortex is not fully mature in children. He just can’t control their nocturnal excitement, which ruins their depth of sleep.

The human brain is far more mysterious than one might imagine, and sleepwalking (and the study of it) provides penetrating insight into consciousness. It shows us that what we call consciousness is not a one-dimensional thing. Instead, it can sometimes represent separate states, each with unique flavors. Yet other times, as this phenomenon elegantly illustrates, they can coalesce, producing mixed brain states that blur the sharp line between what it means to be asleep and awake.

More must-reads from TIME

Contact us at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6282314/sleepwalking-trauma-effect-brain/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos