OKC police identify woman shot by US marshals

Police identify woman shot by US Marshals after pursuit in Oklahoma City

A witness who lives near where the chase ended told KOCO 5 that she heard gunshots.

Updated: 4:08 PM CDT May 25, 2023

Police have released the identity of the woman who was killed when authorities say she produced a gun following a pursuit with U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oklahoma City police and US Marshals attempted to take a woman who had two felony warrants out of Cleveland County for harassment and malicious damage to property. A press release said the woman made numerous threats via social media, including against law enforcement, and her behavior escalated to the point of suggesting a high risk of violence. Police attempted to arrest the woman near Northwest 39th Street and Barr Avenue, but she fled and began a pursuit. "She shot right here in the neighborhood behind me, you can see the crash scene in the distance over there," MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department said. "The police tried to arrest her, but she fled, launching a chase." A U.S. Marshal rammed his car, ending the chase near Northwest 48th Street and Warren Avenue. Police say the woman then pulled out a gun and a U.S. Marshal shot her and killed her. "In the end, she was shot by one of the US Marshals Service, but it was after she produced a gun and it was after the accident that the shooting took place," Knight said. The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the woman as 44-year-old Shari Vincent. A witness who lives near where the chase ended told KOCO 5 that she had heard gunshots. "I am very shaken. I am very sad for the family. I'm sad for the officer too," Valerie Walker said. "A minute to a minute and a half tops. Including accuracy of crash and shooting."

OKLAHOMA CITY –

Police have released the identity of the woman who was killed when authorities say she produced a gun following a pursuit with U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Oklahoma City police and US Marshals attempted to remove a woman who had two felony warrants out of Cleveland County for harassment and malicious trespass to property. A press release said the woman made numerous threats via social media, including against law enforcement, and her behavior escalated to the point of suggesting a high risk of violence.

Police attempted to arrest the woman near Northwest 39th Street and Barr Avenue, but she fled and launched a pursuit.

“She shot right here in the neighborhood behind me, you can see the crash scene over there,” MSgt. Gary Knight of the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “The police tried to arrest her, but she fled, starting a chase.”

A U.S. Marshal rammed his car, ending the chase near Northwest 48th Street and Warren Avenue. Police said the woman then pulled out a gun and a U.S. Marshal fired and killed her.

“In the end, she was shot by one of the US Marshals Service, but it was after she produced a gun and it was after the accident that the shooting took place” , Knight said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the woman as 44-year-old Shari Vincent.

A witness who lives near where the chase ended told KOCO 5 that she heard gunshots.

“I’m very shaken. I’m very sad for the family. I’m very sad for the officer too,” Valerie Walker said. “One minute, one and a half minutes max. Including crash accuracy, and shots fired.”

