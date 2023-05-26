WHO pandemic treaty could impose lockdown on UK, ministers fear





Ministers fear the World Health Organization (WHO), under sweeping new powers, could impose lockdown measures on the UK during a future pandemic.

Member States are required to follow agency guidelines when responding to the pandemic, including introducing vaccine passports, border closures and quarantine measures, per the draft regulation update.

A new pandemic treaty under discussion will also force the UK to spend 5% of its health budget to prepare for another virus outbreak.

Ministers are understood to be appalled at the WHO’s plan to demand that vaccine recipes be handed over to countries regardless of intellectual property rights, and to strengthen WHO’s powers to combat misinformation.

Conservative MPs have sent a letter to ministers warning of the clear ambitions of the WHO to transform it from an advisory body into a controlled international body.

Urge the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to block its powers

In their letter, seen by the Telegraph, they urged the Foreign Office to block powers that appear to materially undermine Britain’s ability to make its own rules and control its own budget.

Responding to the concerns Thursday, Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell told The Telegraph that he would block any law preventing the UK from formulating its own health policy.

The UK supports the Pandemic Treaty, which is currently being negotiated by governments, which could accelerate data-sharing on new pandemic threats so that we can respond quickly in the event of a future pandemic, he said.

We have made it clear that we will never agree to anything that goes beyond our principles of sovereignty or prevents the UK from taking decisive action against future pandemics.

Changes to make WHO advice ‘binding’

The rule change is proposed as part of a plan to update WHO’s International Health Regulations (IHR) in light of the coronavirus pandemic and establish a new pandemic preparedness treaty.

The treaty was first proposed by world leaders including Boris Johnson in 2021 during the pandemic and was originally designed to improve alert systems, data sharing and vaccine production to facilitate an all-government and all-society approach.

However, among the 300 proposed amendments to the IHR, there are changes to introduce new requirements that would make WHO’s advice binding and require countries to recognize them as a global authority on public health measures.

The plan calls for member states to recognize WHO as the guiding and coordinating body of the international public health response and to follow WHO’s recommendations in the international public health response.

If passed, it would mean WHO could enforce border closures, quarantine measures and vaccine passports for all member states, including the UK.

The draft treaty itself would commit member states to spend 5% of their health budgets and a portion of their GDP on pandemic preparedness.

‘Particularly worried’

Six Conservative MPs, led by former cabinet minister Esther McVey, wrote to Mitchell asking for a Commons vote before the draft treaty and regulations could be signed.

Ms McVey said: Concerns are growing about the WHO’s Infectious Diseases Treaty and international health regulations.

The plan represents a significant change in the organization from a member-led advisory body to a compulsory health authority.

This is of particular concern given the WHO’s poor track record in providing consistent, clear and scientifically sound advice on the management of international outbreaks.

The letter was also signed by Conservative MPs Sir John Redwood, David Davies, Philip Davies, Sir Christopher Chop and Danny Kruger.

“Coordination and cooperation in a public health emergency make sense, but in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, ceding control of the health budget and critical decision-making to an unelected international body seems to go against national autonomy and democratic responsibility,” Kruger said. ”he said.

Activists also expressed concern about the WHO’s increasing role in identifying misinformation after experts dismissed the Covid origin theory leaked from the lab and later accepted that it remained on the table.

Molly Kingsley, co-founder of the UsForThem campaign group, said: Origin and April 2020 Denial of the role of innate immunity in protecting against infections.

