What is the 14th Amendment and can it solve the US debt ceiling fight? | Business and Economy News





As US President Joe Biden and Republicans battle to raise the limit on government borrowing to avoid a debt default, one idea circulating is to invoke the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.

Clause 4 of the 14th Amendment states that the validity of the United States public debt shall not be questioned. By invoking this provision, Biden could order the US Treasury to continue issuing bonds and continue paying government bills.

The idea of ​​invoking the 14th Amendment in this way was introduced shortly after the Civil War, primarily to settle debts incurred at the time, and has not been tested in modern times. But it emerged as a last-ditch strategy to avoid a default if negotiations between Democrats and Republicans break down.

Why is this being considered?

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that the Treasury could run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1 without Congress acting to raise the debt ceiling.

Earlier this month, dozens of Democrats sent a letter (PDF) to Biden urging him to consider invoking the 14th Amendment.

If the options are either to accept major reductions in national priorities under the Republican threat of destroying the economy and to move forward to honor the debts of the Americas, we join eminent jurists, economists, former officials of the budget and a former president to advocate for invoking the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, they wrote.

Biden also floated the idea.

I’m looking at the 14th Amendment, he told Japan while there for the Group of 7 summit last week. As to whether or not we have the power, I think we have the power.

What would be the consequences of invoking the 14th Amendment?

Biden would only go that route if there was absolutely no breakthrough, said Bernard Yaros, deputy director at Moodys Analytics.

In this grim scenario, it’s the most viable solution, Yaros told Al Jazeera.

Invoking the 14th Amendment would end the debt limit and allow the Treasury to continue making its payments in full.

Republicans would likely challenge such a decision in the Supreme Court, leading to a constitutional crisis and weeks of uncertainty while the matter is considered.

We were talking about at least a month, and that means a month of volatility, uncertainty and a blow to the economy that would put the United States under the knife for a recession, Yaros said.

We don’t need another shock, especially one like this, he added.

If the court were to rule in favor of the White House invoking the 14th Amendment, that would effectively end the debt limit as we know it. In the process, it would also end forever the use of the debt ceiling as political leverage, Yaros said.

Such a move would also make the battle over government funding in fiscal year 2024 much more contentious and increase the risk of an extended government shutdown in the fall, Yaros said.

Is it legal?

It depends who you ask.

Some experts say such a move would actually be unconstitutional because Congress holds the spending power.

The Biden administration even flirting with these ideas really suggests that the administration’s fidelity to the Constitution is questionable or opportunistic, Philip Wallach, a senior fellow who focuses on regulatory policy issues at the American Enterprise Institute, a group center-right think tank based in Washington, D.C., told the Wall Street Journal.

Anna Gelpern, a law professor at Georgetown Law, disagrees.

The Constitution requires the President to carry out the promises of Congress. If he has to borrow to play, so be it. The 14th Amendment shields the new debt from legal challenges to its validity, Gelpern told Al Jazeera.

Ongoing negotiations between Democrats and Republicans are about future budgets that they cannot and cannot cut spending or raise revenue to pay for outstanding promises, she pointed out.

People who say, pay this but don’t pay that are dishonest. Where would they like the President to stop when they hit the cap to pay Treasury securities but not flood insurance? [This argument] threatens public credit to shell political theater. It is not about the borrowing power of Congress, which is not supposed to be used to undermine the credit of the United States. It is precisely the kind of political sabotage that worries the framers of the 14th Amendment.

