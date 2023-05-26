It felt like an escape. Why students from India come to the UK to study | education





The desire to travel abroad for university and work has long been common across India.

In India, a country of 1.4 billion people, places at first-class universities are extremely competitive, and graduate employment prospects in the opposite direction are bleak. India’s economy is the fifth largest in the world, but the unemployment rate exceeded 8% last month and the graduate unemployment rate is even higher at around 18%.

In 2022, 770,000 Indian students went abroad to study, and the number is growing by about 10% each year. Of those, nearly 140,000 went to the UK last year. New figures from the National Statistical Office show that in 2022, nearly a quarter of all visas were granted to Indian nationals, the highest among all nationalities, and 55% of them are for students.

It has long been the choice between the US and the UK as a cultural convenience for middle- and upper-class people who can afford to send their children to college. A globally recognized educational institution.

Because of the high fees and costs, there is still a small percentage of people studying abroad overall. Many Indian families make enormous sacrifices to send their children to universities abroad. This is often seen as a worthwhile long-term investment, mortgaging your home or taking on significant personal debt. There is also a burgeoning and unregulated agent business that helps Indian students gain access to British and American universities, often at great expense.

The historical and cultural ties between India and the UK have always meant that it has been a particularly favorable choice for Indian students as well as the large Indian diaspora residing in the UK, many of whom already have relatives living in the UK. It also has the significant advantage of having an application process that is much cheaper than in the US and requires less time and money. UK master’s programs have long been more popular because they are one-year courses and are therefore considered better value for money. About 70% of Indian students in the UK are there for postgraduate study.

Born in Delhi, 26-year-old Trisha Uberoi graduated from the University of Nottingham in 2015 with a Bachelor of Business Administration, followed by a Masters in Innovation and Technology Management at the University of Bath. She currently lives in London and works for a sustainability software company.

Uberois’ decision to study abroad was driven by a desire to break away from India’s social constraints, particularly towards women. She chose the UK over the US due to the lower cost, less competitive application process and the fact that it was a bit closer to her home.

Living in India, she said, she always felt very limited. Despite being born into a relatively open-minded and progressive family, I still really felt the weight of judgments and rules that never felt logical to me. Studying in England felt like an escape.

Over the years, the number of Indians studying in the UK has declined. Political pressure from the Conservative government of Theresa Mays has targeted foreign students in a political soccer game against immigration statistics to create net-zero student immigration. The number of Indian students coming to the UK has declined as work opportunities in the UK after graduation have become much more difficult.

But that all changed after Brexit, when the UK promised to increase the number of international students to 600,000 by 2030. Work visas have skyrocketed. That number has surged since 2020 with the reintroduction of the two-year post-study work visa for graduate students. Indians are now the largest group of international students receiving this post-study visa, accounting for over 40%.

Last year, an agreement was signed between the UK and the Indian government to mutually recognize academic qualifications, making the UK even more attractive to Indian students. India has now surpassed China in the number of students in British universities.

For Uberoi, finding a job in the UK after graduation was her main goal. Because she felt there was no job she wanted in India. She did internships at companies including House of Lords and Cobra Beer, and eventually got her post-master’s job offer from a tech company offering to sponsor her tech work visa. Nonetheless, she said this was not a trend she saw among her fellow Indian students. Most of them went home, she said.

Sanam Arora, founder and president of the National Indian Students Association UK, said the main attraction for Indian students studying in the UK was the ability to secure study visas after work so they did not have to return home immediately.

While there is this entrepreneurial spirit in India, there is also unemployment, a major concern, particularly securing tech jobs for graduates, so the ability to gain a few years of work experience abroad after graduation is very important, she said.

She stressed that this arrangement is beneficial for the UK as the majority of Indian students come to the UK to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Arora was among those who warned that any attempt by the current government to return to its previous policy of targeting international students as a way to reduce net immigration would be short-sighted. She called for students to be excluded from net immigration statistics and instead counted as temporary migrants, as is happening in the US and Australia.

Critics have warned that one of India’s main problems is the risk of undermining Britain’s vital trade deal with India, which would increase skilled workers’ access to UK work visas. A recent agreement between the two countries was in fact aimed at strengthening legal pathways for Indians to come to the UK, including an Migration and Mobility Partnership signed in 2021. This includes 2,400 Indians with degrees being granted visas to work, study and travel in the UK through a voting system.

India is also the second largest foreign investor in the UK, generating over 8,600 jobs in Indian companies and projects last year. This means that crackdowns on skilled labor visas are likely to be unpopular with the Indian government and the Indian business community.

Arora said a lot has been done in the higher education sector to rebuild the UK’s reputation for international students. There are worries that this mistrust will rekindle among Indian students who are made to feel like commodities or cash cows for all these flip-flops.

