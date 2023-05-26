



The Hong Kong media mogul has been in prison since December 2020 and faces a long-overdue security law trial in September.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said Britain had brought up the case of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who had been imprisoned, alongside senior Chinese and Hong Kong politicians, again criticizing China’s crackdown on freedoms in the once-British colony.

In the foreword to Britain’s latest six-month update on the situation in Hong Kong (PDF), Cleverly said earlier this month that it had brought up the Lais case with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and the highest levels of Hong Kong authorities.

He went on to accuse the Territory administration of deliberately targeting, silencing and discrediting prominent pro-democracy figures, journalists and politicians, adding: Detained British dual citizen Jimmy Lai is one such figure.

Lai, the founder of the famous but now-closed Apple Daily, is the most prominent democracy activist to stand trial under Beijing-imposed security laws. He was first arrested in 2020 and was due to stand trial in December last year on charges of colluding with foreign forces.

A UK report covering the six months to 31 December 2022 noted that in November the Hong Kong Supreme Court ruled that British British lawyer Timothy Owen could join Rice’s defense.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee appealed to Beijing and Lai’s trial was adjourned pending a decision.

On December 30, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPSC) issued Beijing’s first interpretation of the National Security Law, the report noted.

Hong Kong this month passed a law giving the chief executive veto power over any foreign lawyers involved in national security cases. The Lais trial is scheduled to begin in September.

Cleverly said actions taken by Chinese and Hong Kong authorities continue to erode Hong Kong’s social, legal and judicial system.

Powers once vested in the judiciary have been transferred to the Chief Justice. People facing national security charges no longer have the right to challenge government decisions in court.

The UK report also noted recent changes to electoral rules for local elections that have reduced the number of directly elected seats.

The update prompted an angry rebuke from the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s office in Hong Kong.

In a statement, a committee spokesperson accused Britain of distorting and slandering the Chinese government’s Hong Kong policy, mercilessly attacking Hong Kong’s national security law and territorial electoral system, and slandering Hong Kong’s human rights and rule of law.

The British side’s report criticized China’s legitimate actions to defend national security, made irresponsible comments about the SAR government’s administration under the law, and made irresponsible comments about fair trials in SAR courts, the statement said. The official name of the Special Administrative Region. Completely degraded as a tool for political performances and completely unreliable!

The British report also revealed that the use of sedition laws continues to expand in Hong Kong, with most arrests or convictions being made for non-violent freedom of expression.

Freedom of the press is also under increasing pressure, with journalists being prosecuted and some detained pending trial, he added.

Britain considered China to be in a state of continued non-compliance with the Sino-British Joint Declaration during this period, the report said.

The Joint Declaration, a treaty registered with the United Nations, was signed by the two countries in 1984 and laid out plans for Hong Kong to return to Chinese rule.

A committee spokesperson noted that Hong Kong, returned to China in July 1997, is now governed by the Chinese Constitution and its own mini-constitution known as the Basic Law.

The British side has no sovereignty, governance or supervision over Hong Kong after its return. The British side has repeatedly talked about the Sino-British Joint Declaration and talked about the so-called historical responsibility. This is pure nonsense distorting history and legal principles! the statement said.

