UK to fall into recession following bond market turmoil Latest Update





Urban investment giant Abrdn predicts Britain will eventually slide into recession following bond market turmoil.

Government borrowing costs soared after data on Wednesday showed core inflation in the UK economy, excluding unstable food and energy prices, rose to 6.8pc in April, the highest level in 31 years.

Abrdn investment director Luke Hickmore said the prospect of higher interest rates would affect people’s mortgage costs, leading to a recession “late this year or early next year.”

what happened overnight

Asian markets were mixed on Friday as the deadline for Congress to strike a deal on US government debt or face a potentially catastrophic default approached.

Tokyo and Seoul rose while Shanghai and Sydney fell. Hong Kong is closed for public holidays.

Tech company shares also rose in Asia, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 up 0.7 per cent to 31,019.61. In Seoul, the KOSPI rose 0.2pc to 2,559.91, helped by a 2pc gain in shares of Samsung Electronics, the country’s biggest conglomerate.

The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.1pc to 3,196.89, while the S&P/ASX 200 Sydney index fell 0.1pc to 7,142.60.

US stocks closed sharply higher on Thursday as Nvidia’s explosive predictions sent Nvidia’s share price soaring and sparking a rally among AI-related companies, while investors watched for signs of progress in US debt ceiling negotiations.

The S&P 500 index closed 0.9pc higher at 4,151.28 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index soared 1.7pc to 12,698.09 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1pc to 32,764.65 points.

Meanwhile, policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yields hit their highest level since March as investors continued to demand premiums on securities with the highest risk of non-payment if the government exhausts its borrowing capacity.

