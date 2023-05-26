Buying a home is cheaper than renting in just 4 US cities





Even though rents remain painfully high in most major US cities, buying a home is an even more expensive proposition. In fact, there are now only four major metropolitan areas where it is cheaper to buy a home than to rent, according to new research from real estate firm Redfin.

Those cities are Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Houston, Jason Aleem, senior vice president of real estate operations at Redfin, told CBS News. In all other major cities — from San Jose, Calif., to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — it’s financially better to stick with renting, according to the company’s analysis.

Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Houston have not seen the same increase in house prices during the pandemic as other major US cities, which is why they are currently more affordable for homebuyers than other places. Aleem said. Home prices across the country have risen by double digit percentages during the pandemic, and now home hunters are facing another blow to their wallets from soaring mortgage rates.

“Rates are really the problem – they have to be in that 4% to 3% range” to make buying a home cheaper than renting in most cities, Aleem said.

The typical rate for a 30-year loan rose above 7% this week, meaning it is now more than twice as expensive to finance a home purchase compared to 2021 and early 2022, when rates were around 3% or even lower.

Nationally, the average home costs 25% more to own than to rent, according to the analysis.

The cost gap between owning a home and renting an apartment is now at its widest in more than 15 years, according to a recent analysis by the National Multifamily Housing Council. Landlords now pay an average of $1,176 more per month than the typical rent for a professionally managed apartment complex, the organization found.

Where it is cheaper to rent

San Jose, California – the center of Silicon Valley – is the most expensive city to buy versus rent, with Redfin finding that the typical home in the area is 165% more expensive than renting. The estimated median monthly mortgage payment for homebuyers is over $11,000, compared to a median monthly rent of around $4,200.

San Francisco comes in second with a 139% homeownership premium, followed by Oakland, Calif., with a 99% premium. Even Pittsburgh, often considered one of the nation’s most affordable cities for residential real estate, is now more expensive for homebuyers, with Redfin finding that a typical home now requires $1,648 in mortgage payments, up from 1 $619 for rent.

Aleem said he had some advice for potential buyers: “Marry the house, but date the price.”

In other words, find a home that’s right for you, while understanding that mortgage rates change over time in response to the Federal Reserve’s federal funds rate and other market conditions. The Fed raised rates for more than a year in an effort to control inflation, which triggered the spike in mortgage rates.

“There will be refinancing opportunities” when rates go down, Aleem noted.

Still, Redfin predicts that mortgage rates will fall to around 6% by the end of the year, but that it is “unlikely” that rates can return to 3% in the near future.

