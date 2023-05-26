UK Keeps Kremlin Assets Freeze Until Russia Pays Ukraine Compensation | foreign policy





Britain is likely to immobilize Russian state assets for some time after the end of the war in Ukraine, British officials confirmed with certainty until Moscow definitively agrees to pay compensation for the damage it has caused.

The Council of Europe summit last week established a digital damage registry for Ukraine as a first step towards an international compensation mechanism for victims of Russian aggression.

On Friday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly insisted that Russia’s sovereign assets would not be moved until Russia agreed to pay for the damage it had done to Ukraine. But the consequences of Britain’s evolving stance on post-war negotiations with Russia, including holding Russian central bank assets as leverage for compensation, are gradually appearing. At the time of the freeze, about $300 billion ($243 billion) of Russia’s central bank reserves are thought to have been in the G7 countries, but asset mapping has not been completed.

Officials said work was continuing day and night, including with the EU, on a possible confiscation of Russian state assets, but they had yet to find a solution. Conservative MPs, Labor and the Ukrainian government are calling for full seizure of $26 billion worth of Russian state assets in the UK last year and then handed over directly to Ukraine for reconstruction.

But a legally less risky alternative strategy is in place where the West holds its assets until Russia agrees to pay compensation. It achieves the same goal as Russian funding of Ukraine’s reconstruction, but without risking breaking international law by simply seizing Russian assets.

The Commons has already passed a motion requiring the government to present a plan for the use of Russian state assets, but for months it has refused to effectively expropriate Russian central bank assets held in the UK. These actions would set a precedent for crippling the international financial system and lead to countermeasures against Britain.

Britain has been reluctant to engage in a dispute with Ukraine over the issue.

But at last week’s Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, a total of 44 countries and the EU expressed their willingness to uphold a new damage record from their offices in The Hague. A satellite office is established in Ukraine.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stressed that Russia must take responsibility, including for the damage done to Ukraine and its people. We are therefore proud to have our damage record book located in The Hague, the legal capital of the world. The register is established for an initial three-year period and serves as a record of evidence and claim information for damage, loss or injury caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine and its peoples. It paves the way for a future comprehensive international compensation mechanism for victims of Russian aggression that has already been approved by the UN.

A special foreign affairs committee was told on Tuesday that freezing and conversely seizing Russian state assets would violate international law. Antonios Canakopoulos, professor of public international law at St. Ann’s College, Oxford University, said that while the sovereign assets of the Russian Federation are generally protected by sovereign immunity as an embodiment of the state, the principle of immunity justifies the freezing of these assets as a response to Russia’s violation of international law. It can be.

But he added that the essence of the measures is to induce the state to abide by the law, and consequently the measures must be temporary and reversible. On this basis, the disposal or seizure of assets as a punitive measure is expressly not permitted under international law, he said.

He argued that the asset freeze was allowed as a means to convince Russia to agree to pay compensation. We may freeze our assets with leverage, which international law defines as countermeasures. The idea is that you break the law, causing the offending state to suffer until they comply, so you can keep those measures in place as long as they are proportionate.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told the committee he would prefer to seize Russian assets directly rather than freeze them to force Russia to agree to compensation. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/25/uk-to-keep-kremlin-assets-frozen-until-russia-pays-compensation-to-ukraine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos